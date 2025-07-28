Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah's avatar
Sarah
2h

EVERY NUCLEAR DEVICE, a bomb, a vehicle, a rocket, a submarine, even an X-ray unit from the dentist's, is potentially a weapon. Humanity, as we collectively know ourselves, is not mature and responsible enough to have these tools.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture