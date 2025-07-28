Confirmed: This is a verified catastrophic data breach targeting Naval Group, the French military-industrial giant specializing in submarines and advanced naval platforms. The leaked package, posted openly on a dark forum by a user named SaxX / Neferpitou, contains:

Full CMS (Combat Management System) source code for French FREMM frigates and SSBN submarines.

Simulator subsystems classified under THALES. Weapon system software used on nuclear-powered submarines (SSBNs like Le Vigilant).

The complete STORM3 submarine CMS package, including source code, test benches, and network config folders.

Classified guides, internal documentation, and even CSCI WIND classification schemas.

The hacker claims the main CMS infrastructure remains in their possession for “RE purposes”, likely reverse engineering or further leverage.

This is arguably the most devastating leak in French defense history. Naval Group, THALES, Dassault, and Safran are all implicated due to their collaborative integration layers. Internal documents suggest simulator environments were also compromised, raising the risk of replication or spoofing of French submarine behaviors. No ransom.

No conditions. Just a brutal, free release.

Quote from the leaker: “Keep in mind, nothing is truly disconnected from Internet…”

France’s entire naval deterrence doctrine, mapped, dumped, and possibly mirrored by adversaries. This is a cybernetic killshot.

From Hal Turner

Just days after announcing support to Gaza, France's largest defense shipbuilder "Naval Group" got hacked.

Criminal hackers claim responsibility for attack.

The Hackers have allegedly given Naval Group 72 Hours to pay a ransom, or all the data will be leaked online - free.

The Hacker alleges possession of approximately 1TB of internal data, including:

Classified CMS source code

deployment guides for submarines and frigates,

network data

technical documents marked with classifications like “Restricted distribution” and “Special France”

developer virtual machines with naval simulators, and

intercepted internal communications via HCL Notes.

A 13GB sample of the leak has reportedly been shared to prove the Hackers have the actual information.

A research team reviewed portions of this sample and concluded that it appears to contain legitimate Naval Group materials.

Among the leaked files were multimedia assets, including video from what appears to be a submarine monitoring interface. However, that video was dated 2003, raising questions about the timeliness and potential operational relevance of some of the data.



Researchers also found excerpts of CMS data and contractual information related to defense systems—details that, if valid, could pose a serious national security risk to France and the wider European defense landscape.

Hal Turner Snap Analysis

FRANCE HAS NUCLEAR BALLISTIC MISSILE SUBMARINES.



This Hack, if true, would provide the Hackers access to the Combat Control Systems of such submarines. They could remotely FIRE those missiles.



Just THINK ABOUT THAT FOR ONE MINUTE.

There are other IMMEDIATE Risks:

Reverse-engineering of French naval tech (e.g., Suffren-class submarine stealth systems)

Exploitation of vulnerabilities in NATO ally systems

Strategic advantage to adversaries in Mediterranean/Black Sea theaters

ANSSI (French cybersecurity) has activated their crisis team.

NATO Cyber Rapid Reaction Team has also been alerted.

Europol's EC3 is also coordinating dark web monitoring to see if the info goes out.

Worst of all: This is precisely what someone could use for a FALSE FLAG NUCLEAR STRIKE. Something like "OOOOPS. Sorry Russia. We didn't mean to nuke you, the Hackers did it. Please don't nuke us in response."

UPDATE 10:47 PM EDT --

