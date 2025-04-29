Posted Apr 29, 2025 By Martin Armstrong

Carney’s Victory Speech was an acknowledgement that what we are witnessing is truly more than just a hate fest against Trump. Carney is saying the relationship between USA and Canada is over. This is not about tariffs. This is about power. Just as the media has been 92%+ anti-Trump, this is the FAR LEFT and their WOKE Agenda fighting to take over the world because their economics is failing. They refuse to reform and expect to keep borrowing for their endless promises of free gifts. This is by no means simply Carney and Canada. This is the agenda in Europe, and it is why there was a coup against Schwab at the World Economic Forum.

Schwab’s bold statements, which did not hide their Agenda 2030, were to have total control of everything, all because their economic system is collapsing. You cannot borrow forever without any intention of ever paying it off. A three-year-old with a pocket calculator could probably figure out this is not going to end well – i.e., 2032.

Monitoring everything you say on social media is becoming a reality. It used to be that only Santa Claus knew who was naughty or nice. Now it’s the NSA and the rest of the government. They have the right to search your social media to get a visa for a vacation or even for an American to return home.

Schwab took the position that if you have nothing to hide, then you should not be afraid. He obviously knows nothing about law and how a word can have different interpretations. I went to mail some Roman coins to a client, and the Post Office refused to accept them, saying it was illegal to send money through the mail. I tried to explain that these were ancient coins and were no longer in use as money. I was rejected and told it was still money. I had to go home and redo the paperwork and call the coins antiquities to mail them.

This very issue sparked the American Revolution. Schwab obviously does not know his history. There was a legal case that became the seminal beginning of the American Revolution known as Entick v. Carrington and Three Other King’s Messengers (1765), reported at length in 19 Howell’s State Trials 1029. This case was the start of the American Revolution and was also based on the abuse of the king’s agents. The action, dated November 1762, was for trespassing and interfering with the plaintiff’s dwelling by breaking open his desks and boxes and searching and examining his papers.

After George III became king in 1760, by February 1761, Parliament enacted the Writs of Assistance, that was challenged in court in Boston, Massachusetts. These were writs that empowered the king’s agents to search anything they suspected, like the NSA today, at their discretion. The defending lawyer James Otis (1725-1783) pronounced these writs as “the worst instrument of arbitrary power, the most destructive of English liberty, and the fundamental principles of law, that ever was found in an English law book.” Otis warned that the king placed discretion in the hands of every agent to act as he desired. Nothing has changed, for our current government can do whatever it desires today, and it is always the citizen’s burden to prove they have any rights whatsoever.

John Adams (1735–1826; 2nd President 1797–1801) was in the audience at that hearing that day, and the four-hour speech of James Otis so moved him that he declared:

“Then and there was the first scene of the first act of opposition to the arbitrary claims of Great Britain. Then and there, the child independence was born.”

Reliable sources confirm that Carney has aligned with the Globalists of the EU and will attempt to shift Canada. He is purposely making his first foreign trip to the capital cities of the two countries that shaped Canada’s early existence. He will seek to link the Canadaian economy to that of the EU and he has won an election all on the hatred of Donald Trump and this was an intentional ploy instigated by the Neocons and the EU who will collapse from a sovereign debt crisis so they are desperate to creat World War III to retain power and use that as the excuse for the 80 years of a failed socialist agenda which has produced debt that is never paid off and the interest is escalating crowding out all other spending.

Carney is the ultimate WEF insider who was a leading force in creating the whole Net ZERO climate agenda that has undermined Europe’s economy and that of Canada.

As I had warned, the computer was showing that this would be the typical split, EAST vs WEST. Eventually, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba will break from the EAST out of pure economic survival. Europe will break up as well, and eventually the same will unfold in the United States. CENTRALIZED dictatorial government has always failed, and what they have engaged in since World War II is socialism, where they still have their nose into personal lives.

A simple comparison of quarterly GDP growth between Canada and the United States demonstrates the utter failure of Canada’s socialistic policies that are indeed akin to those of Europe. Carney ran on the hate fest against Trump because he could not run on the economic track record of managing the economy of Canada under Trudeau.

Even the economic growth of Germany, the best within the EU, cannot compare to that of the USA, with less regulation and less socialism. The more any government tries to intervene and control aspects of the economy, the greater its failure, just like Marxism took down communism in China, Russia, and much of South America, especially Cuba.

Something seems fishy with the election result. I was working for elections Canada tonight in Durham Region & we hadn’t counted a single vote. Then I go on my phone & see CTV declared the Liberals winning. How is that possible

Canadian Prepper is not happy!