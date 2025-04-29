Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
fffffffff's avatar
fffffffff
6h

>we've had socialism for 80 years

>socialism is when you give money to the banks and the military-industrial complex and do nothing for poor people

See, this kind of brainrot is why younger folks don't respect the elders. Just admit that capitalism is as bad as or worse than socialism. Capitalism gives the illusion of freedom but is actually strictly controlled, which is worse than the government openly exercising control.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
bvd9701's avatar
bvd9701
7hEdited

We shall see.

I think the citizens of Albert, Saskatchewan and Manitoba would beg to differ.

I suspect this parachuted-in-at-the-last-minute globalist apparatchik will be forced to deal with a mightily peeved U.S. government more than ever…and we won’t make it easy on this traitorous Marxist subversive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture