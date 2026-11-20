Mario Nawfal@MarioNawfal
🚨🇺🇸 ANTHROPIC STOCK IS GETTING CRUSHED! Shares of the AI company behind Claude have reportedly plunged from above $110 to just $87.58, a drop of more than 20% from those levels. Anthropic's IPO has been followed by a brutal selloff. Is Wall Street starting to question the …
3:15 PM · Nov 20, 2026 · 161K Views
180 Replies · 385 Reposts · 1.69K Likes
The elites blew the bubble up, the goy piled in like the 1920's...now its popped.
The elites will now sweep up the goy chumps wealth for pennies. The AI stocks were especially inflated..