Carl Jung: Empaths Aren’t Born to Heal—They’re Born to Awaken the Collective Shadow | Jung Original
Everyone says empaths are “healers.” But Carl Jung would disagree.
He would whisper:
You were not born to soothe others
— You were born to awaken what they’ve buried. Empaths carry a sacred tension. They walk into rooms and feel what’s been exiled for generations. They trigger discomfort, not because they’re broken
— But because their presence makes the unconscious visible.
🧠 In this soul-shifting message, you’ll discover:
Why empaths don’t heal—they reveal
The role of the empath in awakening the collective shadow
How emotional sensitivity is a spiritual radar
Why people project rage onto empaths
The dangerous myth of the “wounded healer”
Jung’s prophecy: the empath is not the cure—they are the mirror
Carl Jung was Right. I am the Great Medicine Chief of the Council of the Thirteen Clan Elders. I am THE Chief Shaman and Priest on this Planet. Empaths do not do HEALING of people. They Heal Society from the lies and B.S. that afflict it.
Truth!
We were given the know, filled with skills of discernment, empathy, and integrity. We fight for justice. Human lie detectors. We are here to lead people from oppression, deception and manipulation leading in truth by example to save humanity from depravity ruling Government and Pharmaceutical companies.
Love Jung!!!!