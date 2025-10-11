Everyone says empaths are “healers.” But Carl Jung would disagree.

He would whisper:

You were not born to soothe others

— You were born to awaken what they’ve buried. Empaths carry a sacred tension. They walk into rooms and feel what’s been exiled for generations. They trigger discomfort, not because they’re broken

— But because their presence makes the unconscious visible.

