Every once in awhile, a caller to the Hal Turner Radio Show brings an absolute Gem of information to the audience, and last night, "Billy Boy" from Florida did exactly that.

He talks about Trump needing to erect "Fortress America" for the coming Global Financial Collapse. He also shocked nearly everyone when he revealed that some ten (10) TRILLION dollars has come out of the European Union over the past few months, and that no country, no continent, can afford that kind of removal of Capital, so CAPITAL CONTROLS are supposedly going to be implemented in the European Union, perhaps as early as April 7.

Below, you can hear that 5 minute call, as it was broadcast live on the radio last night.

Given the information he revealed, readers are urged to Plan accordingly.

Listen Below.

UPDATE 2:01 PM EDT --

The word about 10 TRILLION leaving Europe is apparently spawned by the announcement two days ago saying the European Commission has determined there are ten trillion EUROS sitting dormant in SAVINGS ACCOUNTS, and the EU is going to "mobilize" that money to feed the European military-industrial-complex to re-arm Europe!

The headline read as follows:

If the European Union GRABS that Savings account money, and issues (maybe) a sort of I.O.U. to the account holders, there's no telling when or if they will get any of their money back! Most __thinking__ people understand this.

It is also possible that Europe will implement CAPITAL CONTROLS just before they actually do this, so as to PREVENT people from getting their money out.

People in Europe would be left DESTITUTE by an action like this, so it is now logical they are pulling the money out as fast as they can, and getting it outside the EU.

I could find only one (Russian) source for the above story

BRUSSELS, March 5th. /tass/. The European Commission (EC) estimates the total level of unused savings of EU citizens at €10 trillion, and it intends to find ways to mobilize this money to finance its plans to militarize Europe and support the European military-industrial complex. This is stated in a statement issued by the EC's press service by Maria Luis Albuquerque, European Commissioner for Financial Services and Investments.

"A significant part of Europeans' savings lies in the form of deposits at very low interest rates (from 0.3 to 0.8% per annum) and even in the form of cash reserves. The mobilization of even a small part of these resources will make it possible to change the investment landscape in the EU," the European Commissioner said.

"The plan announced by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, for the rearmament of Europe will be largely based on attracting these private investments," Albuquerque said.

According to her, Europe's problem is the gap between idle savings and businesses in need of funds. Therefore, the EC intends to create a new scheme for raising funds from private owners for investments in EU industry, which will be implemented within the framework of the EU program called the Union of Investments and Savings.

According to von der Leyen, the European rearmament plan, which EU leaders will discuss at the summit on March 6, should attract €800 billion to the EU military industry by 2029.

Source:

https://tass.ru

Is this the source for the story?

QUESTION: Mr. Armstrong, we all know you have sources beyond what everyone else has. My question concerns is there anything else that is moving the gold from Europe to the USA besides the prospect of war?

DS

ANSWER: Yes, what I have been warning about is the coming capital controls. You may see a high even here in March. Be very careful because of the upcoming elections in Poland. The first round of the presidential election will be held in Poland on 18 May 2025, and, if necessary, the second round will be held on 1 June 2025. The fear is that, like Romania, they are desperate to keep the power in play. They may start a false flag to influence that election. I’m not sure they can annul it like Romania.

It looks like capital controls will be in place for at least 2026. Without permission, you will not be able to move gold or cash out of Europe.

Then Trump may revalue gold from its official price of $42 to market value to improve the US balance sheet. This would also impact moving gold to the USA. From a market perspective, it really does not matter what value they place on gold. We will not likely see a return to a gold standard with a fixed value, which would be highly deflationary.