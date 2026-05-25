Candace Owens says she does not believe Musk, Thiel, Altman are fully human
David Icke concurs
David Icke@davidicke
'Owens also spoke of a dark, demonic presence, claiming transhumanists aim to control humanity through AI and godless technology.' I have been saying this and revealing the 'hybrid bloodlines' for decades, but the answer is not religion which was created to ADVANCE the agenda of
Shadow Intel @TheShadowIntelX
Candace Owens said she does not believe Elon Musk, Sam Altman, or Peter Thiel are fully human, instead describing them as hybrids. She pointed to what she described as something unusual about their eyes and questioned whether they even “bleed.” Owens also spoke of a dark,
7:41 AM · May 25, 2026 · 29.2K Views
102 Replies · 117 Reposts · 590 Likes
from march 2023:
https://hiddeninthecrag.wordpress.com/2023/03/28/messengerrna-now-and-then/
much more in the entire archive, some of the deepest dive stuff You will encounter, showing the links between hebrew gematria/fallen bloodlines/kaballah sorcery/3rd temple/red heifer sacrifice/portal
showing how abrahamic religion is the SCRIPT and to which those who follow it will FALL,
the lord of this world is not Creator, the lord of this world wishes to imprison those whom he can trick,
here, caught on camera the "jew" summoning a demon:
https://hiddeninthecrag.wordpress.com/2022/11/28/the-yanukas-spirit/
and here the code of the party goer (nova festival) supposedly raped and murdered on the fake "oct 7" ritual, what her name means and the sorcery of her faked death:
https://hiddeninthecrag.wordpress.com/2023/10/08/saturns-scarlet-harvest-being-plucked-out/
Sulaiman Ahmed exposed just last week that she ("shani louk") is still alive, partying and doing fine thanks.
anyways, all relevant to the article and the subject matter, and who ever imagined 2026 might be a bit boring... ?
And neither is Trump