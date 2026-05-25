Seemorerocks

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duck's avatar
duck
5h

from march 2023:

https://hiddeninthecrag.wordpress.com/2023/03/28/messengerrna-now-and-then/

much more in the entire archive, some of the deepest dive stuff You will encounter, showing the links between hebrew gematria/fallen bloodlines/kaballah sorcery/3rd temple/red heifer sacrifice/portal

showing how abrahamic religion is the SCRIPT and to which those who follow it will FALL,

the lord of this world is not Creator, the lord of this world wishes to imprison those whom he can trick,

here, caught on camera the "jew" summoning a demon:

https://hiddeninthecrag.wordpress.com/2022/11/28/the-yanukas-spirit/

and here the code of the party goer (nova festival) supposedly raped and murdered on the fake "oct 7" ritual, what her name means and the sorcery of her faked death:

https://hiddeninthecrag.wordpress.com/2023/10/08/saturns-scarlet-harvest-being-plucked-out/

Sulaiman Ahmed exposed just last week that she ("shani louk") is still alive, partying and doing fine thanks.

anyways, all relevant to the article and the subject matter, and who ever imagined 2026 might be a bit boring... ?

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Tina Helmuth's avatar
Tina Helmuth
3h

And neither is Trump

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