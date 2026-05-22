Candace Owens interviews HUNTER BIDEN
Furkan Gözükara@FurkanGozukara
Absolute bombshell. Hunter Biden completely exposes massive Trump family corruption. He reveals Don Jr received a staggering 600 million dollar DOD loan and Jared Kushner secured a 4 billion dollar Middle East fund. The Trump administration is entirely bought by oligarchs.
1:51 AM · May 22, 2026 · 18.3K Views
29 Replies · 580 Reposts · 1.95K Likes
Sulaiman Ahmed@ShaykhSulaiman
WOW!!! ISRAEL BLACKMAILED JOE BIDEN
5:50 AM · May 22, 2026 · 6.4K Views
20 Replies · 81 Reposts · 270 Likes
Not sure I would believe much from the mouth of Hunter for some reason?