Candace Owen takes on Chabad rabbi, Shmuley and is attacked by Robert F Kennedy (whose father, RFK also had links with the sect.

Make sure you see thee article I wrote earlier on Chabad Lubovich and in particular, rabbi Schneerson (below)

Candace Owen ripped into psychopath, Rabbi Shmuley.

CANDACE OWENS RIPS RABBI SHMULEY ON PIERS MORGAN'S SHOW FOR PREACHING J£WISH EXTREMISM

Here is the full interview

“I Am NOT A Holocaust Denier” SHOWDOWN! Rabbi Shmuley vs Candace Owen

Regular viewers of Piers Morgan Uncensored will understand the gravity of the following debate without explanation. To the unseasoned, Rabbi Shmuley and Candace Owens have maintained a bitter feud over at least two years, having accused each other of everything from hypocrisy to lying to outright bigotry. Shmuley heavily criticised Owens for her embrace of Kanye West after his antisemitic tirades. Owens has hit back, claiming that Shmuley has harassed her publicly, blackmailed her and twisted her statements to present her as a hater of Jewish people. Their personal grudges aside, the two firebrands are passionate voices for their own communities, something that Piers is eager to tap into. So finally, after years of vitriol, Piers Morgan is joined on Uncensored by both Owens and Shmuley for the first time. Their opening statements set the tone for the discussion, and no one should be surprised that they were confrontational. The two combatants by and large debate the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and nail each other to the wall on what they have and haven’t said.

RFK Jr. Attacks Me For Rabbi Shmuley?!!!

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. late Wednesday tore into conservative commentator Candace Owens for her claims about the late Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Schneerson during a podcast debate with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, calling her characterization of the famed rabbi "sickening."

"Candace Owens referred to what she termed 'radical Judaism' and characterized the iconic Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Schneerson, as someone who 'preached Jewish supremacism and hatred of all non-Jews,'" Kennedy posted on X after the debate, conducted on the "Piers Morgan Unleashed" podcast.

Her words, said Kennedy, "are a sickening and manifestly inaccurate description of a revered holy man who was respected and beloved by people of all faiths."

He noted that his father, the late Robert F. Kennedy, considered Schneerson a "spiritual mentor and sought his advice on diverse issues of morality and ethics."

Read my previous article on Rabbi Schneerson and his “morality”