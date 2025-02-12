This is Trudeau’s half-brother. Is he addressing his brother, Justin?

Kyle Kemper Says His Half-Brother Justin Trudeau Taking Orders from Globalists

In this fascinating edition of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden interviews Kyle Kemper, the political activist who is a half-brother to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Kemper says Trudeau is just a "chief spokesperson" for the globalists who give the orders to Justin