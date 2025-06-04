Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Quill Cross's avatar
Quill Cross
2h

My wife is a pragmatist who constantly rebukes me for being (what she perceives to be) an optimist. I remind her the glass isn’t half full and it isn’t half empty. There’s simply whiskey in the glass.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Robin Westenra and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture