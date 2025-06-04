Seemorerocks

Last thing at night I watched Canadian Prepper’s latest analysis

It was a sobering, if not depressing view.

Whilst others continue saying, like a mantra that “Russia is winning” and Andrei Martyanov (who I don’t mind saying I can’t stand) intones that the attack on multiple airfields was just a “PR stunt to distract from battlefield losses” and elsewhere it is said that “Russia won’t overreact to the drone attacks - they will maintain course and speed”

And Brian Bereletic;

Canadian Prepper is saying something different.

He is saying that the attacks, even if they did not destroy nearly the number of aircraft claimed by the Ukrainians (you always know when they are lying - their lips are moving) - perhaps 4 to 10, this has the effect of degrading the Russian military over time.

Such military hardware is not that easy to replace and not as cheaply as some will claim.

These attacks, claims Canadian Prepper, which effectively come from the West, driven, I believe by the British with full US connivance, are forcing Russia into a corner where they will have to use an Oreshnik or resort to the Karaganov doctrine which involves a demonstrative detonation of a nuclear bomb.

As if to underline this the Kerch Bridge has been attacked by Ukrainian drones for the 3rd time.

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/ukraine-attacks-kerch-strait-bridge

Canadian Prepper has been quite consistent in what he says and with things getting worse and worse has rarely been totally wrong except when it comes to timing and I think his argument is worth listening to.

All one has to do is to wait things out and one might find his arguments may turn out to be closer to the truth than the pronouncements of those closer to a Russian perspective.

It is not a case of right vs wrong.

The Russians have shown themselves to be first class diplomats and quite rational. They are far more given to humanitarian actions than the enemy. I saw a video recently where they were about to blow up a military vehicle but waited until an old woman putting out washing was safely out of the way. Contrast that with the Ukrainians who are out to kill as many civilians as they can. Recently, in blowing up a bridge in Kursk they waited until a train carrying civilians was on the bridge and detonated the bomb.

Yesterday, the Russian negotiation team went out of their way to return 6 thousand bodies of Ukrainian soldiers for Christian burial. No doubt the Ukrainians will not be rejoicing at the return of their war dead because they will have to pay compensation.

Also, by the way, the Wall Street Journal refused to allow their correspondent to interview the Russian negotiating teams.

As the days go by it becomes more and more evident that the Russians, even if they are a massively imperfect society and always have been, (life under Putin until this all started was possibly the best leader they have had in modern society), are engaged in an existential war with a great Evil from the West that covets the land with all its resources that paints it as war against “Russian aggression”.

This shows all the signs of changing from a military operation to remove a dangerous, fascist regime on their border to a Total War against the West.

Being involved in this for many hours every day I constantly have to remind myself how little I know. Not so for the commentariat who, the less accurate information they have the more they are convinced of their pronouncements.

But we are living in an era where a majority in the West are infected by a mind virus where they no longer have a sense of what is true and what is not or increasingly of Right vs Wrong.

I am a realist so cannot ever be a optimist.

That, in my mind, is a fool’s game.