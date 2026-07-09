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Canadian Prepper on WW3
Robin Westenra
Jul 09, 2026
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Restacks
Seemorerocks reply rules
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
1h
Very good relaying of what the Trump said.
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© 2026 Robin Westenra
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Very good relaying of what the Trump said.