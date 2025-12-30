Yesterday, Ukraine launched about ninety (90) long-range “Kamikaze” Drones toward the Novgorod Region of Russia, about 250 miles northwest of Moscow.

According to Russian Foreign Affairs Assistant to the President, Yuriy Ushakov, some of the drones impacted the Official State Residence of Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin.

President Trump was informed of the attack TODAY, Monday, in an unexpected telephone call from the Russian President.

The attack took place just after Zelensky departed his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the President’s personal estate, Mar-a-Lago, in Florida.

Because the distance from Ukraine to Novgorod is about 900 miles, the drones had to have been in the air at the exact same time Zelensky was meeting with Trump. Worse, it is strongly believed that the drones themselves could not have been guided to target except through US/NATO satellites, and US/NATO-supplied target coordinates.

It is not known if Zelensky informed Trump that this attack was coming. It is also not known if anyone in the US military chain of command, or in NATO, (or Europe), informed Trump.

For his part, Trump reportedly told Putin he was “Shocked” by Ukraine doing such a “crazy actions” and reportedly said “Thank God we didn’t give them Tomahawks.”

President Putin made clear to President Trump “such reckless actions would certainly not go unanswered” and that the Americans must now understand “Moscow will shift its position on multiple issues.”

The Russian leader has reaffirmed Moscow’s readiness to engage with Washington in seeking a “lasting peace” in Ukraine. At the same time, the attack on Putin’s residence and Kiev’s “state terrorism” cannot go unanswered, Ushakov said.

“Given the current situation, Russia’s position on a number of previously reached agreements and pending solutions will be reviewed. This was stated very clearly, and the Americans should take this with due understanding,” he stressed.

The Russians are treating this as terrorism and calling it an attack with “no military purpose other than assassination.”

“Putin hasn’t been living at his residences for three years. He’s been living in the Kremlin for the very reason of concern about the possibility of him being assassinated by Ukrainians.

Whether this was staged, as Ukraine is claiming, or whether it was real, the Russians are treating it as real and are going to act accordingly, which suggests they’re now going to intensify their attacks.