⚡HOLY S#!T! NATO IS PREPPING FOR A DECAPITATION STRIKE ON RUSSIA! NUCLEAR WW3 PLANS ACCELERATED

A missile strike by Russia against a target in Ukraine has wiped-out 700 Ukrainian military troops, Western-provided Mercenaries, and NATO Military Advisors, in what many are saying is the single most deadly attack of the almost 3 year war.

The photo above, taken well before the attack, shows many of those now dead from the attack.

The Russian army attacked the training center for specialists in the field of communications and electronic warfare of the Ukrainian Armed Forces taught by NATO tutors in Poltava.

Russia hit the training building first, then about ten minutes later, hit the nearby cafeteria. The one-two punch devastated Ukraine and its NATO Advisors, most of whom were from Sweden!

Western media outlets are reporting this strike, and downplaying the death/injury toll to "50."

Ukraine is trying to claim the structure that was hit was a "Hospital" but no one believes Ukrainian propaganda anymore.

One thing is undisputed: This was, perhaps, the single most deadly attack in the entire 3 year conflict.

NATO and Western Mercenaries were hit ferociously hard. It's what happens when you're on the wrong side.

UPDATE:

NOW BEING TOLD 190 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers killed and more than 600 wounded as a result of an Iskander strike in Poltava, Ukrainian media is reporting.

BULLETIN: Russia has now issued a DIRECT warning to the United States and to NATO "If Western weapons are used to strike deep inside Russia, the consequences will affect both sides of the Atlantic."

The direct warning was HAND DELIVERED by Diplomatic Courier, to the White House.

This comes after Ukraine began using west-supplied weapons to attack targets slightly over 1,000km into interior Russia, and after U.S. said THIS WEEK "we are near to an agreement to provide Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles capable of reaching deep into Russian territory."

This is a quickly-developing story. Check back for updates.

UPDATE 3:45 PM EDT --

Russian ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, HAS NOW ALSO STATED PUBLICLY: "If Western weapons are used deep inside Russia, the consequences will affect both sides of the Atlantic."

Worse, he said this while discussion the present, ongoing revisions to Russia's Nuclear Weapons Use Doctrine!