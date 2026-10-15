Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
Oct 15

Some analyst opinion is that Zion Don will try to land troops in Oman and then declare Hormuz "open" for public consumption. I'm sure the Iranians have done staff wargames on this possibly already. Supply to these US troops could be interdicted fairly easy I expect.

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Steve New
Oct 15

With much of Iranians military infrastructure under mountains not sure how much they would need to evacuate. Zion Don and his band of mediocrity of loonicy will certainly try.... something. Diesel deals with Putin are a drop in the bucket.

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