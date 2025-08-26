A bombshell exposé has revealed that Canada is already secretly euthanizing citizens for mental illness, and the left-wing government is pushing to expand the practice even further.

The revelations come in a new piece published in The Atlantic titled “Canada is Killing Itself” by journalist Elaina Plott Calabro.

Calabro details how the nation’s “Medical Assistance in Dying” (MAiD) program has spiraled far beyond what politicians first promised.

When euthanasia was first legalized in 2016, Canadians were assured there would be strict limits.

Initially, only those with a terminal illness and unbearable suffering were eligible.

But almost immediately, activists and bureaucrats began lobbying for expansion.

Now, the regime has widened MAiD into a eugenics program that includes euthanizing people with disabilities, chronic conditions, and even those living in poverty who say they “can’t go on.”

The Québec College of Physicians went so far as to recommend legalizing euthanasia for newborn infants with disabilities, a practice that echoes some of history’s darkest chapters.

In 2023, a Canadian parliamentary committee recommended allowing assisted death for “mature minors” and those making “advance requests” to be killed in the future once they lose capacity.

However, the suspiciously vague term “mature” has raised major concerns about the blurring of lines as the nation slides down the slippery slope of death-on-demand.

The most chilling expansion is set for 2027, when euthanasia for mental illness alone will officially become legal.

As Slay News reported, the government’s plan to begin euthanizing mentally ill citizens when set to roll out in March 2024.

However, the launch was pushed back to 2027 due to a backlash from doctors who refused to euthanize their patients for the sole reason that they suffered from mental health issues.

Despite warnings from top psychiatric groups that there is no scientific basis to determine when a mental disorder is truly “irremediable,” lawmakers are moving ahead.

Critics warn that this blurs the line between genuine medical care and state-sanctioned suicide.

However, despite the official date for the expansion being set for 2027, evidence has now emerged that the Canadian government has already rolled out the plan in secret.

According to expert testimony, euthanasia for mental illness is already happening.

Dr. Mona Gupta, chair of a federal panel on psychiatric MAiD, admitted:

“ People with mental disorders are requesting and accessing MAiD now .”

Many of these cases involve patients whose requests are driven by depression, suicidality, or social despair but who qualify because of another minor medical condition.

One infamous case involved Alan Nichols, a 61-year-old man with a history of depression.

While under suicide watch in a British Columbia hospital, Nichols applied for MAiD, as Slay News reported at the time.

He was euthanized weeks later on the basis of “hearing loss.”

The so-called safeguards are paper-thin.

In 2024, more than 470 Canadians were euthanized without even receiving palliative care first.

Very few applicants ever undergo psychiatric assessments to determine competence or coercion.

In practice, assessors appear to be looking for reasons to approve, not deny.

This is why critics say Canada’s MAiD system has become a conveyor belt to death for the vulnerable, the poor, the homeless, the disabled, and those struggling with mental illness.

What is unfolding in Canada closely mirrors the trajectory of Europe’s most permissive euthanasia regimes.

Belgium and the Netherlands also began with narrow “safeguards,” limited only to terminal illness, but quickly expanded eligibility to psychiatric patients, disabled individuals, and even children.

In the Netherlands, minors as young as 12 can now be euthanized with parental consent, and just last year, the Dutch government extended euthanasia access to terminally ill children of any age.

Belgium, meanwhile, allows euthanasia for depression, autism, and other psychiatric conditions.

There have even been cases of people euthanized for being “tired of life.”

Critics warn that Canada is heading down the same road, where initial promises of “strict limits” give way to relentless expansion until euthanasia becomes a normalized response to suffering, despair, or inconvenience.

The Euthanasia Prevention Coalition is demanding the Canadian government finally conduct a full review of the law, something promised years ago but never delivered.

The group is urging citizens to back Bill C-218, legislation that would block euthanasia for mental illness alone.

I am reposting the following interview

MAID: Why the Government Wants You to Kill Yourself - Kelsi Sheren

Kelsi Sheren is a former Canadian Artillery Gunner, coach, author, host of The Kelsi Sheren Perspective and a TEDx Speaker.

Meanwhile in New Zealand

𝐀𝐂𝐓 𝐎𝐁𝐒𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐄𝐃 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇 𝐄𝐔𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐒𝐈𝐀 , 𝐍𝐎𝐓 𝐏𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐄

ACT’s latest attempt to broaden euthanasia and physician assisted suicide (PAS) puts even more New Zealanders at risk. Not just those who are sick, aged, or ailing – but also health and medical professionals, hospices and care homes.

The members bill being re-introduced by ACT MP Todd Stephenson reads like a David Seymour wish list and echoes the recommendations of the Ministry of Health review that was overseen by Mr Seymour as the Associate Minister in charge.

The immediate red flag and warning is wanting to align New Zealand’s practices with Canada, a country where euthanasia/PAS there is now the fifth leading cause of death, and is expanding to include the mentally ill and with discussions now around terminating sick children as well.

The proposed Member’s Bill also widens the number of conditions captured, and removes what Mr Stephenson euphemistically calls a ‘temporal requirement’ – that is, one does not need to be six months from death; in fact, it could now be any length of time.

Echoing the Ministry of Health’s call to ensure even greater access, the conscience rights of doctors and other health professionals are being effectively removed. Whilst not explicitly stated, the mischief is in the drafting where medical and health professionals must align with the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights - effectively meaning they must provide the services.

“The ACT Party talks a lot about choice, but the choice and autonomy of doctors and nurses is being removed” says Simon O’Connor, Director of External Engagement.

In its review, the Ministry was insistent that more doctors and nurses must be involved; that more New Zealanders must seek the option of assisted suicide; and that greater efforts must be made to promote euthanasia/PAS to various cultural groups, and doubly so where said cultures are resistant to the practice.

Equally worrying, the ability of hospices and other care facilities to decline to have euthanasia practiced is being removed. "𝐀𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧, 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐞𝐲𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐤 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬. 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐞, 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐩𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬. 𝐈𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐥𝐚𝐰 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐬𝐤 – 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐦𝐞?” says Mr O’Connor.

“Ultimately, doctors and nurses are no longer being treated as ethical professionals, but dispensers of requested services. This is the antithesis of medicine, but the hallmark of a culture of death.”

Ironically, this amendment bill is larger than the original legislation – proving how flimsy the End of Life Choice Act 2020 is, and also that this law was only intended to open the door so to allow even greater access to death.

We are not surprised that this bill is coming from ACT. Recently one of the key supporters of the euthanasia law David Farrar admitted this: “The cost of an assisted death to the taxpayer is $1,087.20 so a total cost of say $500,000 a year compared to the cost of palliative care of $186 million a year. You could even argue that euthanasia reduces the cost of palliative care.”

While conscious this is only a Members Bill and needs to be drawn via a ballot, Family First urges MPs to reject these amendments and encourages MPs to simply look at the horrible developments in Canada and elsewhere to serve as a warning of where this obsession with death, as demonstrated by the ACT party, will lead.

I found this during the covid pandemic but when I went back looking I could not find it.

By The Defender.

An Official Information Act reply to The Defender, from the Ministry of Health, which says that patients with COVID-19 could be eligible for euthanasia, has left National MP Simon O’Connor disappointed but not surprised.

In November The Defender wrote to the New Zealand Ministry of Health (MOH) to ask some important questions about the practice of euthanasia and assisted suicide in New Zealand.

In light of the serious deficiencies in the End of Life Choice Act (EOLCA), and concerns that have been raised by healthcare professionals, we felt it was crucial to put some urgent questions to the MOH.

In our Official Information Act (OIA) request we asked the following question:

“Could a patient who is severely hospitalised with Covid-19 potentially be eligible for assisted suicide or euthanasia under the Act if a health practitioner viewed their prognosis as less than 6 months?”

There were several reasons why The Defender wanted to seek clarity from the MOH about this issue.

Firstly, New Zealand is currently described as being in a precarious position when it comes to COVID-19 and hospital resources. In light of this, it would not be hard to envisage a situation in which a speedy and sizeable rise in COVID-19 hospitalisations could result in pressure to utilise euthanasia and assisted suicide as tools to resolve such a serious crisis.

Overseas commentators have raised the prospect of these kind of unethical motivations since early in this pandemic.

Last year’s tragic case of the elderly Canadian woman who had an assisted suicide to avoid another COVID-19 lockdown highlights exactly why caution is warranted in relation to COVID-19 and euthanasia.

“The lack of stringent safeguards in the EOLCA raised red flags with us. Could a patient with COVID-19 find their way into the eligibility criteria? And, if so, what serious risks would this pose to the already often-vulnerable elderly members of our communities?” says The Defender editor Henoch Kloosterboer.

The MOH responded to our OIA request on Tuesday (7th of December, 2021).

Their reply to The Defender started on a more promising note:

“There are clear eligibility criteria for assisted dying. These include that a person must have a terminal illness that is likely to end their life within six months.”

But then their response becomes more disturbing (emphasis added):

“A terminal illness is most often a prolonged disease where treatment is not effective. The EOLC Act states eligibility is determined by the attending medical practitioner (AMP), and the independent medical practitioner.”

This raises serious concerns.

Firstly, there is nothing concrete about the phrase “most often”, in fact, its inclusion in this specific context clearly seems to suggest that the MOH considers the definition of terminal illness to be subjective and open to interpretation.

The very next sentence seems to back this up. It clarifies that the MOH considers the attending medical practitioner (AMP) and the independent medical practitioner to be empowered by the EOLCA to make the determination about what does and doesn’t qualify as a terminal illness.

“In light of this vague interpretation, it is reasonable to suggest that COVID-19 could be classified as a ‘terminal illness’ depending on the prognosis of the patient and the subjective judgments of the AMP and independent medical practitioner. This feels like we’ve been sold one thing, and been delivered another.” says Kloosterboer.

In the final paragraph the MOH put this issue beyond doubt when they state (emphasis added):

“Eligibility is determined on a case-by-case basis; therefore, the Ministry cannot make definitive statements about who is eligible. In some circumstances a person with COVID-19 may be eligible for assisted dying.”

Detail from the Ministry of Health’s response to the OIA request, 7 December 2021.

If you examine the eligibility criteria for assisted suicide and euthanasia, as stated on the MOH website, it becomes easier to see how, given the right circumstances, a COVID-19 diagnosis could qualify:

aged 18 years or over

a citizen or permanent resident of New Zealand

suffering from a terminal illness that is likely to end their life within six months

in an advanced state of irreversible decline in physical capability

experiencing unbearable suffering that cannot be relieved in a manner that the person considers tolerable

competent to make an informed decision about assisted dying

It seems to us that the only possible protective factor here, and it’s an extremely flimsy one, is that all of this hinges on the tenuous grounds of how the phrase ‘terminal illness’ is interpreted.

In particular, whether or not the AMP and independent medical practitioner are willing to hold firm to the MOH’s suggestion to us that a terminal illness is a “prolonged disease”.

Even then, the term ‘prolonged disease’ is still extremely fraught due to its highly subjective nature. Who is to say that a medical practitioner who considers an illness which lasts longer than a fortnight to be a ‘prolonged disease’ isn’t actually correct in making such a determination?

The End of Life Choice Act doesn’t offer any clarity or robust safeguards that would put this matter beyond doubt. Instead it does just the opposite, leaving the door wide open for abuse.

When we put this matter to National MP Simon O’Connor, he expressed concerns about what clearly seems to be an expansion of the new law less than a month after it came into force.

“When New Zealanders voted in the referendum in 2020, did they anticipate the law could be used for COVID-19 patients? The wording of the law was always deliberately broad and interpretable, placing far too much into the judgement of the doctor.”

He also said that this development raises serious questions about the problems in the EOLCA.

“In my mind, it is just a timely demonstration of how badly drafted the law is. When you consider the lack of key safeguards, and the risky shroud of secrecy that the EOLCA has thrown over the practice of euthanasia and assisted suicide, you can see that those of us warning about this Act shouldn’t have been dismissed so flippantly,” says O’Connor.

The implications of this are extremely serious.

Not simply because of the potential threat COVID-19 poses to our ill-equipped NZ healthcare system, or the fact that vulnerable elderly people are the most affected by the ravages of this illness.

There is also the fact that an unacceptable lack of transparency has been built into the EOLCA which will cloak all of this in a dangerous veil of secrecy that prevents robust public scrutiny.

In a nutshell, the poorly considered structure of the EOLCA has now made the COVID-19 pandemic potentially even more dangerous for the people of Aotearoa New Zealand.

#DefendNZ, who publish The Defender, are calling on the Ministry of Health to take urgent action to ensure that the End of Life Choice Act cannot be used to provide assisted suicide or euthanasia to COVID-19 patients in New Zealand.

#DefendNZ have created a petition to send a message to Parliament, calling for urgent amendments to the law including required detailed reporting and required independent witnesses – among other things – and are asking concerned citizens to sign and share it.