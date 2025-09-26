Frank Bergman

September 19, 2025 - 12:22 pm

A troubling new investigation has revealed that Canadian non-terminal cancer patients are increasingly reporting that doctors are failing to offer them treatments, while attempting to railroad them into being euthanized instead.

A study found that Canadians diagnosed with cancer are often sent home without treatment.

However, while patients struggle to get access to expensive cancer treatments, taxpayer-funded doctors are quick to pressure them into signing up for the far cheaper “option” of Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD).

As Slay News has previously reported, a separate study last year revealed that the Canadian government’s socialized healthcare system is saving millions of dollars a year by euthanizing patients instead of treating them.

The study found that Canada’s healthcare system saves up to $136.8 million annually thanks to the government’s MAiD eugenics program.

However, critics are warning that vulnerable patients are being pressured into choosing death over “costly” care as doctors are incentivized to push for the cheaper option.

A new study published by the National Library of Medicine has revealed that cancer patients in Ontario are increasingly being diagnosed in hospital emergency rooms because of crumbling healthcare access.

Yet, despite the broken healthcare system, Canada’s Liberal government is prioritizing the rapid expansion of its euthanasia program.

Doctors interviewed for the study argue that they are being forced to give out devastating cancer diagnoses in the ER.

They also admit that they are sending patients home without providing proper follow-up or treatment, despite ramping up the push for MAiD.

“It’s kind of a little bit shocking to me that, given how many people cancer affects and how devastating a diagnosis it can be to receive, that we haven’t figured this out better,” one physician confessed.

Another ER doctor admitted:

“We don’t often have enough information to know further what that means, in terms of prognosis, in terms of the type of treatments that they’re going to get.

“Then, to also add on the burden and say, ‘I also don’t know when you’re going to be seen’ is just a gut punch for them.”

Patients “Lost” in the System

The study exposed how poor communication between emergency departments, primary care providers, and specialists has left patients “lost” in the system.

These issues are often delaying or outright preventing proper care.

Despite these gaps in treatment, however, patients are increasingly reporting feeling pressured into being euthanized, even when their condition is treatable.

Researchers found that this lack of timely treatment leads to more advanced stages of cancer at diagnosis and higher mortality.

Health freedom advocates are now calling for urgent reforms, including standardized referral pathways, patient navigators, and better support to ensure patients aren’t abandoned after diagnosis.

Liberals Focus on MAiD, Not Saving Lives

Instead of tackling staff shortages and exploding wait times, Liberal lawmakers continue pouring their energy into expanding Canada’s euthanasia regime.

In 2024, the Trudeau government delayed expanding MAiD to include mental illness until 2027.

The government was forced to push back the launch due to a backlash and a lack of doctors willing to euthanize people due to mental illness.

Nevertheless, the expansion has only been delayed, and plans to extend MAiD to children are still moving forward.

Meanwhile, MAiD is already one of Canada’s leading causes of death.

In 2022, 13,241 people died by lethal injection, accounting for 4.1% of all deaths.

The figure marks a staggering 31.2% increase from the year prior.

Despite this, Statistics Canada quietly omits MAiD from its top ten causes of death by listing only the illnesses patients suffered from, not euthanasia itself, as the cause.

Human Toll of Delayed Care

Canada’s average wait time for care has ballooned to 27.7 weeks.

The long wait times are leaving many patients in despair, and they are choosing state-sanctioned death instead of waiting for help.

In November 2024, 52-year-old grandfather Dan Quayle from British Columbia chose euthanasia after being unable to access cancer treatment.

In 2022, a Winnipeg woman wrote in her obituary that she was forced to die by assisted suicide after being denied the treatments she needed:

“I could have had more time if I had more help.”

Disturbingly, patients who resist euthanasia are sometimes shamed.

In 2019, an Alberta nurse told Christian author Heather Hancock that she was “selfish” for refusing to be euthanized for cerebral palsy.

Just last year, a Canadian man reported being “completely traumatized” when hospital staff offered him euthanasia multiple times instead of the medical care he needed.

A System Choosing Death Over Care

While cancer patients languish in emergency rooms and die waiting for treatment, Canada’s Liberal government is offering them only one fast-track option: death by injection.

The study’s findings underscore the grim reality that it is now easier to be killed in Canada than to be treated.

A Canadian man has gone public to warn people around the world about the reality of the nation’s “assisted suicide” program after doctors have tried to railroad him into euthanasia “multiple times.”

49-year-old Roger Foley lives with a disability which he says was brought on after he was “very sick” as a child.

Foley says he has always received the medical care he needs and learned to accept his condition.

However, he says the “care” that medical professions now provide has shifted dramatically in recent years.

