In a recent video, Kelsi Sheren, a Canadian combat veteran, host of The Kelsi Sheren Perspective and an outspoken opponent of Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (“MAiD”) policies, shared some details about the profitable “charity” MAiDHouse.

The “charity” boasted that its business doubled in 2023, enabling it to open a second facility.

MAiDHouse is a modern-day eugenic facility, a death facility which preys on and profits from vulnerable people to remove those who they perceive as a “burden on society.”

The following are some highlights from ‘The Kelsi Sheren Perspective’ above.

Medical Assistance in Dying (“MAiD”) is “a euthanasia and eugenics programme that Health Canada and the government have deemed as the way to care for you,” Sheren said.

The programme prioritises death over the longevity of health or mental well-being. It is expanding in 2027, not only to include the mentally ill but also to include “mature minors,” in other words, children.

The MAiD programme is not only for people whose death is reasonably foreseeable or suffering from a grievous and irremediable medical condition, but also for those who are homeless, vulnerable, mentally ill or struggling. “All they have to state is: it’s irremediable and grievous and they cannot imagine living their life in this much pain,” she explained.

Euthanasia is not limited to Canada. It is a global problem. The UK House of Commons has recently approved a euthanasia bill. And despite initial scepticism that euthanasia would not become a reality in America, it has now been implemented in 10 states, one jurisdiction and 20 new states have bills prepared. The practice of “doctor-assisted dying” is rapidly expanding worldwide.

The Death Care Business Model

The purpose of Sheren’s podcast was to discuss euthanasia as a business model as exemplified by “MAiDHouse,” which operates as a non-profit, a charity. The charity has locations in Toronto, Ontario, and Victoria, British Columbia, and profits from the despair and isolation of people in their weakest moments.

MAiDHouse “are predators at best,” she said. Its services are “death care” rather than healthcare. Their premises are not mental health facilities, addiction centres or rehabilitation centres, but rather “killing houses” that are conveniently located to take advantage of people’s vulnerabilities, with a branding of “compassion and choice” that masks their true purpose.

These “charitable” establishments, where people “walk in or wheel [themselves] into and [ ] never, ever walk out of again,” use active marketing strategies to attract more people to use their services. They boast about their growth and expansion on their website. Their business model is centred around euthanising human beings. “So that means that solely they wake up every day fundraising and advertising on killing people,” Sheren said.

MAiDHouse’s Rapid Expansion

MAiDHouse has been expanding its euthanasia programmes, with the number of individuals using their space for MAiD doubling in 2023, as stated in their 2023 annual report.

To achieve this rapid growth, the organisation is using various online platforms, including websites, curated newsletters and targeted outreach to platforms frequented by caregivers, medical professionals, social workers and influencers on LinkedIn, for example, to advertise its services.

These advertising efforts are dangling a “dangerous and deadly carrot” in front of people who are desperately needing genuine support, community and medical intervention, rather than death.

In its 2023 annual report, the organisation goes on to boast about the positive reaction from those who use their space. “It’s pretty difficult, in my opinion, to get a positive reaction from somebody when they’re no longer alive now, isn’t it?” Sheren pointed out.

What is not discussed is the fallout from MAiD. “We don’t talk about the real, true community, family fallout, the trauma, the grief, the survivors’ guilt, the ones that had to stay behind when you took your life. We don’t talk about those or what they go through,” she said. “We just talk about whether an individual choosing MAiD, their friends and family or providers are happy.”

To demonstrate this point, Sheren quoted MAiDHouse’s 2023 annual report. The ‘Message from the Chair’, the chair being Emma Carver, stated:

After reading the words from the image above out loud, Sheren paused for a moment and then said, “Excuse me, I just vomited in my mouth there.” Exactly right.

Sheren went on, “You’re telling me, MAiDHouse, you’re telling me that people, after they’ve just watched you kill their loved one, boast about how much they love your artwork? Are you that delusional?”

The purpose of MAiDHouse is to methodically funnel people towards death, rather than guiding them compassionately to the end of their life. And every person they kill is being carefully recorded as a “statistic” or “success story” in marketing materials.

“Can you imagine suffering so much that you want to end your life, you finally come to grips with it, that you let them put the IVs in your arm, that you let them paralyse you and then use a drug that causes your lungs to go into a pulmonary oedemic state. You drown to death only to be used as another ‘success story’ in their marketing campaign,” Sheren said.

“Can you imagine having to live that? That, now, is what you’ve left behind. You’re a marketing story to promote more death. That’s horrific!”

MAiDHouse Are Morally Bankrupt

The justification for providing MAiD is morally bankrupt. The idea that they are “providing dignity” masks the reality that facilities like MAiDHouse are curated and created not to heal or comfort, but to eliminate burdens.

Normalising the idea of ending someone’s suffering by killing them with a “push of a needle” leads to the removal of responsibility to care and the exploitation of vulnerable people. This has dangerous consequences, including incentivising families to choose death over care due to the costs and responsibilities of caregiving, and exploiting the gaps in society’s safety nets, particularly for those who have been failed by inadequate healthcare systems, systemic poverty, mental health challenges and societal neglect.

Offering death as a solution is not compassionate when society has failed to provide meaningful, life-affirming alternatives. In effect, MAiD facilities like MAiDHouse are preying on those who have been abandoned by the system.

This is not compassion. It is coercion masked as freedom, and despair presented as liberation. In the test of time, this will be seen as abuse, with MAiDHouse facilitating and profiting from this abuse, as well as bragging about it in its statistical reports.

The promotion of services like MAiDHouse to medical professionals and social workers inserts them into a trusted network, allowing them to influence the decisions of vulnerable people and cause harm, with the narrative being that telling a loved one to survive is a burden.

By inserting MAiDHouse in the medical professionals’ trusted network, “We are literally opening the door to the dark and saying, ‘Walk all the way through. It doesn’t matter what damage you do because, how dare you! How dare you tell your loved one you want them to survive! How dare you! What a burden you put on them’,” Sheren explained.

“I’m here to tell you that’s bullsh*t,” she said.

MAiDHouse marketing teams are used to create a narrative that frames assisted dying as acceptable, preferable and even admirable. Using the “slow drip” method, they are subtly reshaping how caregivers view the sanctity and value of human life. Their job is to push the idea that assisted dying is a viable option.

The organisation tells people that they are disposable and that rather than providing them with the support they need, they should consider assisted dying as a preferable option, with the organisation’s beautiful location and amenities being used to make this option more appealing.

The true nature of MAiDHouse is not about mercy or dignity, but rather about profiting from the deaths of vulnerable people. “MAiDHouse is not mercy or dignity. It never has been, and never will be. No matter how hard they market, how much money they raise, how much the government supports them, people are seeing you for what you are. You’re going to be seen as no different from the Holocaust in the locations where [people] had their lives taken,” Sheren said.

MAiDHouse employees are aware of Sheren’s criticism of them. She explained how she knows: “The people at MAiDHouse watch my show. I know this because they take time out of their day to attack me on Substack and other platforms, defame me in McLean’s magazine and then act like the victim. I’m here to tell you: you’re not the victim, you’re the perpetrator.”

“Let’s be honest about it. Let’s stop sugar coating it. You kill people. You wake up, you make coffee, you get in your car, you go to a place that is designed for people to come in and never ever leave. If you think that’s somehow helping society, I’m encouraging you to go seek out God or some mental health support,” she said, addressing MAiDHouse employees. “You can’t tell me that killing people every day is good for your mental health. I would know. I’ve done it … To take a life means to lose a part of you every time.”

Sheren is a combat veteran who served on the front lines in Afghanistan. She knows about the mental health consequences of killing people, having suffered severe post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”) after leaving the Canadian Army. During Sheren’s time in the army, there was an enemy. However, MAiDHouse employees are not killing people who would otherwise kill them; they are killing their fellow citizens – which makes MAiDHouse employees the enemy of Canadian citizens.

Message for MAiDHouse Employees

MAiDHouse is a modern-day eugenic facility, where innocent people, perceived as a burden on society, are offered a needle in the arm to kill them rather than being helped or saved. No matter how they attempt to portray themselves, history will see them as a killing facility, plain and simple.

Speaking to MAiDHouse employees, Sheren said, “You’re not a saviour. You don’t save anyone. You don’t help anyone. You remove what you call ‘burdens on society’. And I’m here to remind you that no human is a burden on society … Whether it’s convenience or economics or just your mindset, you guys are profoundly disturbing.”

MAiDHouse’s profitable business model thrives on despair. Its disregard for human life is wrapped in a carefully constructed “ethical” cloak that is not humane but rather cold and calculated.

“When we look back at everything, MAiDHouse will never ever be seen as anything other than a killing facility where predators expose everything. And we’ve seen what you’re doing. You’re exposing the cracks in society. And you’re doing what any good business individual would. You’re filling those gaps and solving a problem. But now it’s our job to dismantle and reject you outright because Canada and our globe have no place for killing facilities,” Sheren said. “We need people who care.”

“Those facilities, if you wanted to do anything good in your life, would have been turned into mental health facilities, rehab facilities, places where people could go and die out their natural lives with palliative care, true hospice, actual medications – not murder. “