PURE EVIL: Canada Wants to Kill Its Vulnerable Children

"You have to be a special kind of demonic to advocate for MAID for young vulnerable people and people who are suicidal."

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

MAY 20, 2025

Canada is preparing to offer assisted suicide to vulnerable kids — not just the terminally ill, but depressed, mentally ill children.

They call it “healthcare.” But it’s not care. It’s execution.

This is exactly what Nazi Germany did - they called it mercy, too. They started with the disabled, the mentally ill, the broken. They said it was for their own good.

It was evil then. It’s evil now.

A country that kills its suffering children has lost its soul.

This is not medicine. It’s murder. It’s pure evil.

By Jasmin Laine

Spotted in Manitoba. You have to be a special kind of demonic to advocate for MAID for young vulnerable people and people who are suicidal.

Imagine walking into a clinic for help, and being told the world would be better off without you… that you should cave to the lies the devil on your shoulder is telling you and it would be more affordable for Canada’s healthcare system if you were gone.

As someone who has transformed my life and become empowered to live it, thanks to recovery plans and treatment after trying to end it—and is on the other side after losing the man I loved for nearly 10 years of my life to that same fate; There is nothing compassionate about this—it is pure evil.

History Repeating: the use of weaponized psychiatry in the recent past

6 APRIL 2022

