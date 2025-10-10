Canada’s use of MAID patients for organ harvesting steadily grows

By Olivia Murray

Canada is determined to emulate communist China, so news that Canada’s use of MAID patients for organ harvesting is steadily growing, should surprise no one.

From Jonathon Van Maren at LifeSiteNews:

The heart of a 38-year-old Canadian man who was euthanized was successfully harvested and donated to a 59-year-old American man with heart failure, according to the National Post. The case highlights a growing trend: organs being harvested from euthanasia victims. [snip] Organs being harvested from freshly euthanized patients are becoming more common; while this is the first heart transplant, there have already been liver, kidney, and lung transplants, and ‘at least 155 people in Canada have donated their organs and tissues after receiving a doctor-administered lethal injection’ since 2016….

Sold as altruism, “organ donation” is actually a multi-billion dollar industry for the “health care” system, with some estimates predicting it to grow by 150% between 2023 and 3033, increasing from $17.7 billion to $44 billion. Now, while Canadian law prohibits the outright buying and selling of organs, the exchange does “incur” costs. And, when Canadian organs go international, the standard is that the recipient’s health insurance typically covers those “incurred” costs. (In the case of the Canadian donor and American recipient, the American man’s insurance is no doubt footing the bill.) Here’s another piece of the puzzle, from the Canadian Institute for Health Information:

Total health care spending in Canada is expected to reach $372 billion in 2024, or $9,054 per Canadian.

It is anticipated that health expenditures will represent 12.4% of Canada’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024. Excluding the 2020 and 2021 pandemic period, this is the highest ratio ever reached.

Total health care spending in Canada is expected to increase by 5.7% in 2024, after a rise of 4.5% in 2023 and 1.7% in 2022.

Canada’s “health care” system is buckling under the weight of its socialist policies, and with rising costs it’s not exactly able to afford, it seems like there’s a pretty good incentive to further encourage euthanasia for foreign organ “donation,” offsetting some of the financial burden.

Of course, harvesting organs is what they’ve been doing to babies for years, so again, another non-surprise. Killing and dismembering people for their organs is pretty standard for “progressive” ideologues, actually. And in Canada, there is no gestational limit on abortion—older babies with their more developed organs are prizes in the abortion industry. Who could forget this?

Or this?

Republicans on the special House panel investigating the transfer of fetal tissue from aborted babies will present evidence in a hearing today that breaks down the price per body part. [snip] According to Republicans involved in the investigation, a researcher paid a middleman procurement company $3,340 for a fetal brain, $595 for a ‘baby skull matched to upper and lower limbs,’ and $890 for ‘upper and lower limbs with hands and feet.’

Or even this?

A video released this morning by The Center for Medical Progress features a full-length interview with Dr. Amna Dermish of Planned Parenthood Greater Texas, who notes how she can alter the abortion procedure in order to better harvest intact organs from aborted children.

That 38-year-old Canadian man wasn’t murdered! It was just an abortion at 1,982 weeks!

