Watch HERE

REPORT: Canada just crossed a moral line once thought impossible—harvesting life from death itself.

Doctors have performed the world’s first heart transplant using an organ taken from a patient euthanized under its Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program. A 38-year-old man with ALS was lethally injected. Seven minutes after his heart stopped, it was “restarted,” flown to Pittsburgh, and placed inside another man’s chest.

It’s being praised as a medical breakthrough—but what it really exposes is a system turning death into a commodity. This year alone, 5% of all organ transplants in Canada came from euthanized patients. Ethicists warn that those who already feel like burdens may now be pressured to “do something meaningful” by dying.

What began as compassion is now becoming convenience—and the real question is whether a civilised society should even allow it.

https://t.me/seemorerocks/93261

DISTURBING: A viral new app called “Text With Jesus” is being hailed as the future of faith—but what’s hiding beneath the surface is deeply unsettling .

Powered by ChatGPT and created by a man who admits he’s “not particularly religious,” the app lets users message AI versions of Jesus, Moses, and Mary. But for a fee, it unlocks direct “chats” with Satan.

The AI version of Satan is described as “loving” and “understanding,” turning darkness into something deceptively comforting. Critics call it blasphemy disguised as innovation—and they’re not wrong. Meanwhile, the popular app Pray.com has already partnered with Palantir, whose co-founder recently hosted a private conference on the Antichrist.

Tucker Carlson’s guest Conrad Flynn warns it goes even deeper: Silicon Valley insiders believe they are using AI to bring the demons of the Book of Revelation into the world.

Are we witnessing faith going digital—or the rise of something truly unholy?

https://t.me/seemorerocks/93260