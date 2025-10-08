Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bobbie Lowery's avatar
Bobbie Lowery
1h

OMG!! Pretty soon brain transplants?!! SMH!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
kathy dimov's avatar
kathy dimov
1h

Babylon is falling. Truly disturbing. It’s plain to see Satan has infiltrated every segment of society. There’s no turning this ship around. It’s been gutted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture