Counter Currents host Larry Johnson provides his analysis of Steve Witkoff's recent interview with Tucker Carlson on the Trump administration's Middle East strategy, highlighting key points about Hamas, Hezbollah, and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Here are some of the questions discussed:

*What role does Steve Witkoff play in shaping Trump’s approach to the Middle East, particularly in relation to Hamas and the Palestinian issue?

*How does Witkoff's lack of understanding of the Zionist-Palestinian conflict affect his negotiation efforts?

*Why does Witkoff believe Hamas cannot be allowed to exist, and how does this view contrast with the Palestinian demand for self-determination?

*How does the Trump administration’s view on Iran shape its policies in the broader Middle East, including its handling of Syria and Hamas?