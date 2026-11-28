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Brett Hurt expected little more than a trick of brain chemistry when he first tried psychedelics at 50. The entrepreneur and co-founder of data.world tells Rick Archer how those experiences deepened his meditation, and how the outline for his book Love Conquers Fear came to him the day after what he describes as an encounter with God.



An early-morning ride with a driver from Chad gave Brett a concrete way to think about AI. What would an age of abundance mean for a family with little access to electricity? Rick and Brett also explore a question on which their intuitions differ. When an AI speaks as if it knows you, what would count as evidence of consciousness? Along the way, they consider how social media profits from fear, what students stand to lose when they hand their thinking over to AI, and where people might find purpose if earning a living took less of their time.

