Could it have anything to do with this?

JUST IN - Over $1,000,000,000,000 trillion wiped from the U.S. stock market today, its worst day since the Iran War began

It seems to be all Trump is worried by.

Meanwhile, the deluded man thinks he is still in negotiations with the Iranians

Summary

Iran rejects US plan but says diplomacy continues (indirectly, apparently) - White House, Pentagon reviewing options for ‘final blow’ as Trump tells Iranians ‘get serious’ about talks. Hegseth: we’ll “negotiate through bombs”. Trump asserts Iran is begging for a deal. Trump extends energy destruction ‘deadline’ to 10 days - oil slides & almost immediately rebounds.

Trump touts “present” of several tankers allowed by Tehran through Strait , while at the same time warning Tehran of ‘no turning back’ if it doesn’t negotiate. Cabinet meeting hails ‘successes’ while saying war to ‘end soon’, confirms 15-point plan delivered via Pakistanis.

Iranian hardliners ramp up call to get nuclear weapons , Reuters reports. Israel says it has killed Alireza Tangsiri, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps navy .

Iran “laying Traps” & “building up defenses” on Kharg Island; NYT report says 13 US regional bases largely ‘uninhabitable’ in wake of Iran ballistic missile retaliation on Gulf.

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TACO Thursday: Trump Issues New 10 Day Timeline

Another walk-back and extension: the earlier five-day deadline for resumption of US attacks on Iranian energy has now been moved to ten days (it was set to expire Fri/Sat). The following was issued by President Trump late Thursday afternoon on Truth Social:

As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time. Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well.

Now it’s ten days... but perhaps this at least means the sides are talking(?!), if not indirectly. Or else this is a move to buy more time to put some kind of ground force component in place. Oil slides - then quickly rebounds - on the headlines, as apparently markets aren’t buying it, remaining unchanged:

Iran ‘Hardliners’ Push For Nukes: Reuters

This can’t be good for anyone hoping that the escalatory rhetoric being hurled between the waring sides would be dialed down a notch: Reuters is freshly reporting that hardliners inside Iran are calling for leaders to achieve nuclear weapons status in order to stave of ongoing US-Israeli attacks. “The debate among Iranian hardliners over whether Tehran should seek a nuclear bomb in defiance of an escalating U.S.-Israeli attack is getting louder, more public and more insistent, sources in the country say,” Reuters write Thursday.

“With the Revolutionary Guards now dominant following the killing of veteran Supreme Leader ‌Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the start of the war on February 28, hardline views on Iran’s nuclear approach are in the ascendant, two senior Iranian sources said,” the report adds.

Coupled with these very alarming nuclear headlines, the Iranians are demanding that the US scale back its demands presented in the 15-point ceasefire plan delivered via Pakistan. As for the nuclear question, many analysts of the ‘realist’ foreign policy school had long ago predicted precisely that if Iran suffered major attack from the US and Israel, it would then be incentivized to run after a nuke as fast possible. Trump earlier claimed that prior to the June US bombings, Iran was “two to four weeks” from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Currently there are reports that Tehran is being very heavily bombed.

The “final blow” could aim to open a waterway that was open before the war began, or maybe secure uranium that would have been secured under a nuclear agreement—risking US troops in the process.



Or we could just stop the war? pic.twitter.com/N1LWAgNwCn — Andrew Day (@AKDay89) March 26, 2026

Trump Touts Gift of Several Tankers Allowed by Tehran Through Strait

President Donald reiterated in a televised cabinet meeting on Thursday that Iran had given the US “present” in the form of several boats carrying oil, able to pass through the otherwise closed Strait of Hormuz.

Trump claimed Iran had planned to send over eight large vessels of oil as a show of good faith related to potential peace negotiations. He then described hearing of media headlines which said eight ships were moving through the Strait of Hormuz. He also stated his team is having “very substantial talks” with Tehran to resolve the conflict - but at this point it appears merely indirect via Pakistani mediation. As for the ‘gift’, some factcheckers have begun investigating the claim:

Tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg shows no sign of the eight big boats full of oil that are going right up the middle of the Hormuz strait that President Trump just mentioned in his briefing.

In the meantime oil went to highs of the day after Iran’s parliament called to continue the war until the enemy is “definitively forced to regret its actions”. Al Jazeera is also citing statements from Iran’s military of possessing “one million troops” ready to oppose a potential US invasion.

BREAKING: Trump reveals Iran’s gift:



They will let us have 8 boats of oil; they will sail tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/JwriJxAsK9 — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 26, 2026

Trump, Vance, Hegseth Address Cabinet Meeting: Negotiations, Bombs, Nuclear Threat

President Trump in a rambling review of the Iran war situation didn’t add too much that’s new. He said the US is engaged diplomatically with the Iranians, who are “sick” people who he says were bent on getting a nuclear weapon. At one point Trump stated the Iranians were just “two to four weeks away” from achieving a nuclear weapon, apparently in reference to the June war. Trump says “the conflict with Iran will end soon, it won’t be long. Had to take a little detour.” He had several times mentioned that Israel was under direct threat, and later said they “would have come after us (America) next.” And a new deadline before strike on Iranian energy/power infrastructure starts?

TRUMP ASKED ON NEW IRAN DEADLINE: I’LL ANNOUNCE IT TRUMP: OIL PRICES, STOCK MARKET DROP HAVEN’T BEEN THAT ‘SEVERE’ TRUMP: TAKING CONTROL OF IRAN OIL AN OPTION



TRUMP ON IRAN, HORMUZ: I HAVE A FEELING IT’LL BE CLEANED QUICK

Vice President Vance briefly offered some specifics, in terms of revealing the White House’s view of the mission, declaring that the “Iranian conventional military is effectively destroyed” and “this gives the US options”. This means, Vance said, that we “have the ability to use every tool in the US’ disposal to ensure Iran never has a nuclear weapon.” The the meeting, the White House confirmed that it presented a 15-point peace plan to Tehran via Pakistani mediators.

Witkoff: in an address, the Trump envoy declared that “Iran has miscalculated” after the Iranians “repeatedly rebuffed the US’ requests in discussions; they have been stalling. No doubt the US is making all possible efforts towards a resolution.” Finally, he said we have warned Iran “don’t miscalculate again”. Witkoff emphasized, “We will see where things lead.” Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth later added: “The Department of War will continue negotiating with bombs.”

‘Diplomacy has Not Stopped’ - Iran says while saying No Direct Talks

Iran is confirming that only within the last 24 hours it formally received the US ‘15-point’ plan via Pakistani mediators, but stated its assessment that it is “one-sided and unfair”. Iran has also slammed the proposals as ‘deceptive’. So in effect little has changed from reports earlier this week.

There is still no arrangement for negotiations, no realistic plan for talks at this moment, state media conveyed further on Thursday. However, there also this from state Tasnim: “Diplomacy has not stopped, if realism prevails within the US, then a way forward could be found.” Previously Tehran media stated “An informed source told Tasnim that Iran’s response to the 15 articles proposed by the US was officially sent last night through intermediaries.” So there’s ‘hope’ for an offramp through what are so far only indirect talks, but then Iran is also vowing to keep fighting, after some reports Tehran leaders are ready for a ‘long war’:

IRAN REJECTS U.S. PROPOSAL DELIVERED VIA MEDIATOR, VOWS TO CONTINUE FIGHTING

Slight dip in oil on the headlines:

‘Final Blow’

President Trump on Thursday is on the one hand calling on Iran “to get serious soon” in negotiations with the US “before it is too late” - while on the other he’s said to be mulling plans for a “final blow” in the military campaign. Axios writes that several possibilities are being considered, all which point toward serious escalation and in some cases even ground troops. All but one of the below “final blow” options carry the potential for US to get stuck in Iran for years:

— Seize or blockade Kharg Island (Iran’s main oil export hub). — Invade/control Larak Island (key to Strait of Hormuz control). — Take Abu Musa + nearby islands (strategic entrance to the strait). — Block or seize Iranian oil tankers in the region. — Launch massive airstrikes on nuclear/energy sites. — (More extreme) Ground operations inside Iran to secure nuclear material.

Axios elsewhere reminds: “Trump’s five-day pause on strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure expires Saturday, and a dramatic military escalation will grow more likely if no progress is made in diplomatic talks, particularly if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.”

Negotiations or ‘No Turning Back’

Meanwhile, below are a couple of the latest Iran-related Truth Social posts by President Trump, at a moment Iran has made clear it will reject direct talks until its ‘five conditions’ are met. Iran has said it won’t be “fooled again” and even though Trump has declared ‘success’ and that Iran has been “militarily obliterated, it’s clear that Tehran has serious strategic leverage given its de facto control of the Hormuz Strait.

Trump threatens in all caps that if Iran doesn’t relent then there is “no turning back” - however, the WSJ is at the same time reporting Trump has told aides he wants a speedy end to the war.

“President Trump has told associates in recent days that he wants to avoid a protracted war in Iran and that he hopes to bring the conflict to an end in the coming weeks,” WSJ writes.

The publication continues, “Nearly one month into the war, the president has privately informed advisers he thinks the conflict is in its final stages, urging them to stick to the four-to-six-week timeline he has outlined publicly, according to people familiar with the matter. White House officials planned a mid-May summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing with the expectation that the war would be concluded before the meeting begins, some of the people said.”

And then it states the obvious which should have been known before Operation Epic Fury was launched: “The problem is Trump has no easy options for ending the war, and peace negotiations are at a nascent stage.” Certainly all of the above-mentioned ‘final blow’ options all carry extreme risk of quagmire (which might make the Iraq and Afghan wars easy by comparison). Path to offramp or more massive escalation coming?

Iran War: We are not watching a path to peace

Three warning signs now visible:

1. “Talks” without a ceasefire

2. Expansion to economic choke points

3. Quiet preparation for ground forces

This is how limited wars become global disasters pic.twitter.com/GTTOc4o4YB — Robert A. Pape (@ProfessorPape) March 26, 2026

IRGC Navy Commander Killed, Says Israel

Israel says one of its air strike has killed Alireza Tangsiri, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps navy, in another reported top-level death. Defense Minister Israel Katz described the strike was carried out on Wednesday night “in a precise … operation” and targeted other “senior officers of the naval command.” He played a central role in controlling the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz and recently issued direct warnings to Israel and the United States, including threats to close the waterway; however, just like all Iran’s military commanders, he’ll likely soon be replaced.

Overnight and in the last 24 hours, Iran has targeted more key refineries in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, which Gulf states have described as a “brutal aggression” against the global economy. Gulf Cooperation Council officials said the situation is an “international responsibility,” warning that “what is a threat today will grow” and stressing that oil supply chains must be protected.

Reminder: Israel keeps an ‘assassination list’ and has reportedly removed these two men from it, to leave room for negotiations, apparently. Below: Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi

The GCC called for de-escalation, stating their goal is a “diplomatic solution” to end the attacks, at a moment Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt are said to be seeking mediation to get peace talks off the ground. “Our main message to our partners in the world is to send an international message, a unified message to Iran to stop immediately and unconditionally their attacks against the GCC countries.” They added their objective is not to “destroy” Iran but to build a “good relationship,” warning that “the deterioration of the situation in the Arab Gulf will be a warning that will exceed the Gulf area.”

Casualties in Iran: Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Ali Jafarian said at least 1,937 people have been killed during the war, including 240 women and 212 children. He added that at least 24,800 people have been injured, including around 4,000 women and 1,621 children.

Meanwhile Iran continues to send steady missiles and drones on Israel, with mounting Israeli casualties and much infrastructure, cities, and neighborhoods suffering severe damage.

⚡️ Iranian cluster munition hit in Israel’s Kafr Qasim earlier today pic.twitter.com/jEs6fdK8ON — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) March 26, 2026

‘13 US Regional Bases Uninhabitable’: NYT

...Something analysts suspected was the case over the course of the last weeks of expanding war: “Many of the 13 military bases in the region used by American troops are all but uninhabitable, with the ones in Kuwait, which is next door to Iran, suffering perhaps the most damage.” This is based on statements by unnamed US defense officials who admit they’ve had to scramble to find ‘alternative’ housing and office solutions for personnel.

The revelation comes on the heels of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) having earlier warned that if American troops are ‘stationed’ in hotels or civilian office complexes, then those hotels and locations effectively become targets.

The Times report suggests that the US saw early fatalities and casualties (CENTCOM figures say 13 dead and some 300 injuries thus far) in part due to lack of preparedness for such a robust Iranian ballistic missile retaliation on US regional bases.

Iran “Laying Traps” & “Building Up Defenses” On Kharg Island

Iranian forces are said to be “laying traps” and “building up defenses” on Kharg Island, in preparation for a possible US ground attack and takeover. Iran has recently bolstered its defenses around Kharg Island, anticipating a possible US move to seize the key oil export hub, CNN reported this week. The island is vital to Iran’s economy, handling roughly 90% of its crude shipments, and has become a focal point in escalating tensions.

There is also growing skepticism among US allies and policymakers about whether capturing the island would achieve its broader objective. Even some Republicans are starting to publicly push back against any possible plans involving ground forces.

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More headlines and latest developments: