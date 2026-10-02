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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
Oct 2

Im sure the Romanians sat on their side of the Danube and figured the proxy war waged by NATO against Russia would not touch them. Mr Georgescu was a public reminder that the official narative had alternatives, popular alternatives. I expect there have been plenty of State Dept phone calls to the Romanian elites . The Romanians might take the lesson of a crumbling Saudi Arabia to heart. The interests of Trump and NATO are NOT you interests at all....

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Alan Bleiken's avatar
Alan Bleiken
Oct 2

well, being that the proxy war in Ukraine, against Russia...is in fact a war that was from the beginning, and still is being waged by the US...and yes, under Trump as well....I cannot imagine Trump will interfere with what the always diabolical EU are up to. And here we sit in Canada...with a PM who will almost certainly get his wish...and align Canada with the EU to a point where we become like Romania...with no escape. Carney however....unlike the victim in the story....is full on with war against the Ukraine....as are all the mainstream political parties in Canada.

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