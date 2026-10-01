CALIFORNIA FARMER MAY HAVE TO CLOSE AFTER 100 YEARS OF OPERATION DUE TO SKYROCKETING DIESEL AND FERTILIZER PRICES:
“Just being able to come up with the funds to continue to farm is is very difficult.”
LOUISIANA FARMER BURNS THROUGH $1,000 WORTH OF DIESEL EVERY DAY:
The price of diesel has pretty much doubled from last year. It’s a hard pill to swallow.
TRUCKERS FOR TRUMP ARE GOING BANKRUPT
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Get livestock back on the land. Farmers can do this by taking care of other people's beef cattle on their land. If there is no pasture, they can do 'bale grazing' of hay. This restores fertility -nutrients, all organic fertilizer AND re-innoculates the soils with the much needed microbiome.
Sheep, goats horses... Pastured poultry in chicken houses built on old hay wagon or other trailers., such as old camping trailers, with portable electric net fencing.
The idea is to mimic nature & restore the relationship between the animals we use to produce human food and the land. Multiple species work much better than one- but feeding cattle hay on even badly degraded crop land will restore it quickly.
Ke s to MOVE the animal frequently- ideally at least once a day.
Use of cover crops-- then crimping, ro better yet GRAZING them, before planting into it, leaving it as mulch, also eliminate the need for buying fertilizer.
Rudolph Diesel designed his engine to run on seed oil. A few acres of rapeseed /canola, for example, can supply all the fuel needed to farm a few hundred acres - especially if farmers avoid over-sized equipment.. These oilseed can be pressed and the oil strained for use on the farm.
Changing the way we do things is not always easy- but farmers can 'farm smarter not harder'.