By 2030 in New Zealand all our data harvesting centres operating are expected to use roughly as much electricity as Dunedin.



With virtually all these centres include massive diesel backup generators when there’s a brown out your lights go off thses GPU’s keep humming



The H²O used for cooling thses centres is staggering



For years they told you that your diesel generator, your car, your electricity use was destroying the planet. They built a whole control grid around that story - digital money internet age verification police surveillance, carbon credits, ESG scores, social credit tied to energy use. For you. Not for them.



Now watch what happens when the data hoovering center’s needs power. Data centers pulling city-scale electricity, 24/7 diesel backup, & suddenly… no problem. No climate lectures. No fines. No shutdowns.



Why? Because the rules only apply to the people outside the system.



That’s the setup for The Great Taking.



Our financial system is being centralized into a control structure. The assets you think you own - securities, bank deposits, even your property through liens and custody chains - are being moved into a system where access is contingent on compliance.



And compliance is determined by the people who control the pipes: energy, data, finance, digital ID.



When they need the power, they turn it on. When you need it, it’s “unsustainable.”

“When they need liquidity, they reuse your assets. When you need it, your account is frozen for ‘review.’”



The smoke you see is a signal. It tells you who’s actually inside the perimeter & who’s outside. The Great Taking is about moving everyone else outside, while making it look legal, technical, & inevitable.



So the question isn’t really about the smoke. The question is: where are your assets sitting, & who can turn off the switch?

Empowering Aotearoa New Zealand’s Digital Future

https://cdc.com/media/q0zh1opo/nztech-data-centres-report.pdf

SOURCE