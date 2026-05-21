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Terry Anderson's avatar
Terry Anderson
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This AI push is immoral. The energy it will consume would be far better spent on keeping people fed, clothed and sheltered. It will add zero quality to our lives. Follow the money to see who wins from this rollout.

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