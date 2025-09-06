For anyone following the story of “Bussy Doyle”

Green Party MP Benjamin Doyle has announced a resignation from Parliament, citing personal wellbeing and the safety of family after months of harassment and threats.

In a written statement released this afternoon, Doyle said it had become clear he could not complete a “journey of healing” while remaining in Parliament.

“After having baseless and violent accusations thrown at me, and an onslaught of hate, vitriol and threats of real-world violence directed at me and my whānau, I have decided to move on from Parliament,” Doyle said.

“Whānau is the most precious thing in the world. From the start, I have always said my child is my priority. My tamaiti asked me to leave Parliament, and I am leaving for them and for my own wellbeing.”

https://www.chrislynchmedia.com/news-items/green-party-mp-benjamin-doyle-resigns-from-parliament/