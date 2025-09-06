For anyone following the story of “Bussy Doyle”
Green Party MP Benjamin Doyle has announced a resignation from Parliament, citing personal wellbeing and the safety of family after months of harassment and threats.
In a written statement released this afternoon, Doyle said it had become clear he could not complete a “journey of healing” while remaining in Parliament.
“After having baseless and violent accusations thrown at me, and an onslaught of hate, vitriol and threats of real-world violence directed at me and my whānau, I have decided to move on from Parliament,” Doyle said.
“Whānau is the most precious thing in the world. From the start, I have always said my child is my priority. My tamaiti asked me to leave Parliament, and I am leaving for them and for my own wellbeing.”
https://www.chrislynchmedia.com/news-items/green-party-mp-benjamin-doyle-resigns-from-parliament/
Maybe this is part of it, too. It is a kick in the gut to all the Green Party members singing the song of Sea level rise.
I cannot see how this 'person' is showing care for their family They place the child front and centre for political gain, I see it as grooming.
Blockbuster sea level study may turn climate change orthodoxy on its head
Global sea levels have not continued to rise at the rates predicted by scientists - with no evidence that climate change has contributed to any such acceleration, a new first-of-its-kind study has claimed.
https://www.skynews.com.au/world-news/global-affairs/blockbuster-sea-level-study-may-turn-climate-change-orthodoxy-on-its-head/news-story/696cbdbd367a73477654875af5e0352d