26 November, 2024

Russia has issued another Notice To Air Missions (NOTAM) closing its air space over Kapustin Yar. This was the area from which Russia launched its new Oreshnik Ballistic Missile at Ukraine last week.

Since that Russian launch, which utterly obliterated a Soviet-era munitions factory inside Ukraine, the Ukrainians have again used American-supplied ATACMS to launch at least THREE MORE attacks into Russia, primarily in the Kursk region.

It seems logical to believe Russia is going to launch again as response to Ukraine continuing to use west-supplied missiles to strike interior Russia.

One might also theorize that it won't be just one Oreshnik this time.

The NOTAM Begins on 11-27-2024 at 0400 UTC. We on the US East Coast are UTC -0500 hrs. So at 11:00 PM tonight (Nov. 26, 2024) here in the US, it will be 11-27 0400 UTC.

UPDATE 4:28 PM EST --

Russian Television is showing graphics to viewers describing how fast the Oreshnik Ballistic Missiles can hit "U.S. Bases in the Middle East" and "U.S. Bases in Alaska, Pearl Harbor, and in Guam" and "U.S. Minuteman III Missile Silos in Montana and North Dakota."

Here are screen shots of what is appearing on Russian TV (in English) right now:

Middle East Bases:

Alaska, Hawaii, Guam:

Minuteman Missile Silos Montana, North Dakota:

Why would Russia be broadcasting these images on Russian TV, but in the English language? Is this a warning that the US could be the target tonight? Will we get hit?

Ukraine has launched several US-supplied long-range missiles on targets in Russia’s Kursk Region over past three days, the ministry said

Russia is preparing a response to Ukrainian ATACMS attacks on Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday. Last week, US President Joe Biden authorized Kiev to use US-supplied long-range missiles against targets deep inside Russia’s internationally recognized borders.

In an official statement on Telegram, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that over the past three days, Ukraine’s forces had conducted two long-range strikes on Kursk Region using Western weaponry.

On November 23, Kiev reportedly fired five long-range ATACMS missiles at village of Lotaryovka, some 37km northwest of the city of Kursk, targeting the position of an S-400 anti-aircraft missile division. The strike resulted in three casualties and damaged the radar, the ministry said.

Additionally, on November 25, Kiev launched another eight ATACMS at the Kursk-Vostochny airfield, located near the village of Khalino. Seven of the missiles were shot down using the S-400 missile defense system and the Pantsir air defense missile and gun system. However, one of the missiles managed to reach its target. As a result, two servicemen were injured while facilities were “slightly damaged,” according to the report.

The ministry noted that inspections of the target areas have “reliably confirmed” that Kiev’s forces had used US-supplied ATACMS missiles to carry out the attacks. The ministry also published several photos of what are purported to be the remains of the US-made rockets.

“The Russian Ministry of Defense is monitoring the situation, and response actions are being prepared,” the report concluded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the deployment of the country's brand-new hypersonic Oreshnik ballistic missile as a response to Biden's authorization for Kiev to use ATACMS. The new Russian weapon, which is capable of carrying nuclear warheads, was used against a Ukrainian military industrial facility in the city of Dnepropetrovsk.

Putin called the strike a “combat test” of the state-of-the-art weapon and warned that such “tests” would continue, depending on the circumstances and that Russia would respond “decisively and in a mirror-like manner” to the further escalation of aggressive actions by Kiev and it foreign backers.

An “extremist flank” of the country’s Western backers has lost touch with reality, Dmitry Peskov has said

The idea of providing Ukraine with nuclear weapons comes from the “extremist flank” of Kiev’s Western backers, who have lost touch with reality, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

The New York Times reported last week that EU and American officials have suggested that outgoing US President Joe Biden could give Ukraine nuclear arms as a “security guarantee.” “That would be an instant and enormous deterrent,” the paper claimed, in an article bylined by four of its reporters, but citing anonymous sources, in which it acknowledged that such a move would be “complicated and have serious implications.”

Commenting on the report on Tuesday, Peskov said: “You know, even the most provocative line aimed at escalating tensions has a fringe extremist flank. This idea probably comes from this fringe extremist flank.”

The Russian presidential spokesman described the suggestion of transferring nuclear weapons to Ukraine as “absolutely irresponsible deliberations by people, who probably have a poor understanding… of reality, and who do not feel a shred of responsibility” for the consequences of their proposals.

Peskov also noted that “all of these statements are anonymous.”

Moscow is concerned that the “outgoing administration in Washington continues to pursue... further escalation,” the spokesperson added.

US lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene has also slammed the idea of providing Kiev with nuclear weapons, arguing that it would be “insane and completely unconstitutional, possibly an act of treason.”

In a post on X on Tuesday, the representative for Georgia wondered whether the Biden administration is “trying to start a nuclear war and use it as the reason to stop the transfer of power to [President-elect Donald] Trump.”

Last week, Russia formally updated its nuclear doctrine, allowing for a nuclear response to a conventional attack by a non-nuclear state supported by a power that possesses weapons of mass destruction.

Moscow also fired its new Oreshnik medium-range hypersonic ballistic missile against a Ukrainian military industrial facility in response to Kiev’s use of US- and UK-made long-range weapons for attacks on internationally recognized Russian territory. Kiev’s strikes came after it received the greenlight from Washington.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the attacks deep into Russia have moved the Ukraine conflict to a global level, as Kiev could not have carried them out without the assistance of NATO states.

“We consider ourselves entitled to use our weapons against military facilities of those countries that allow the use of their weapons against our facilities,” Putin warned.

It's been no secret that in Ukraine there will be escalation before any potential ceasefire deal is worked out. The Biden administration is scrambling to try and build Kiev's leverage on the battlefield prior to the Trump administration taking office. This includes the huge provocation of greenlighting long-range missile strikes on Russian territory.

France followed this weekend by approving Ukraine's use of French long-range missiles against Russia, specifically the Scalp missiles. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot declared that this move is in the "logic of self-defense".

The top French diplomat continued, "We will support Ukraine as intensely and as long as necessary. Why? Because it is our security that is at stake. Each time the Russian army progresses by one square kilometer, the threat gets one square kilometer closer to Europe."

BBC interviewer Laura Kuenssberg questioned Barrot on if that could even mean sending French troops into the war. He responded: "We do not discard any option."

Prominent French publication Le Monde on Monday followed by saying serious discussions over injecting Western troops into the war have intensified in the last days:

As the conflict in Ukraine enters a new phase of escalation, discussions over sending Western troops and private defense companies to Ukraine have been revived, Le Monde has learned from corroborating sources. These are sensitive discussions, most of which are classified – relaunched in light of a potential American withdrawal of support for Kyiv once Donald Trump takes office on January 20, 2025.

Britain is once again at the forefront of urging NATO's deeper involvement in the war, which threatens at any moment to explode into WW3 among nuclear-armed powers. Enter Keir Starmer... in the hawkish footsteps of Boris Johnson:

However, it was relaunched in recent weeks thanks to the visit to France of the UK prime minister, Keir Starmer, for the November 11th commemorations. "Discussions are underway between the UK and France on defense cooperation, particularly with a view to creating a hard core of allies in Europe, focused on Ukraine and wider European security," confided a British military source to Le Monde.

Jean-Noël Barro's aforementioned words about 'no options' ruled out appears to have been a reflection on these continued 'sensitive' conversations.

There have been more reports of US-supplied ATACMS launches on Russian territory since their initial use last week:

Looks like Khalino airbase in Kursk, where Russia launches drones to attack Ukraine, just got a taste of ATACMS. The guy in the video seems pretty impressed! pic.twitter.com/ui8r0je74p — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) November 25, 2024

Meanwhile, NATO military committee chair, Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer, warned businesses to be prepared for a 'wartime scenario.'

"If we can make sure that all crucial services and goods can be delivered no matter what, then that is a key part of our deterrence," said Bauer, adding "We're seeing that with the growing number of sabotage acts, and Europe has seen that with energy supply."

"We thought we had a deal with Gazprom, but we actually had a deal with Mr Putin. And the same goes for Chinese-owned infrastructure and goods. We actually have a deal with (Chinese President) Xi (Jinping)."

Bauer noted western dependencies on supplies from China, with 60% of all rare earth materials produced and 90% processed there. He said chemical ingredients for sedatives, antibiotics, anti-inflammatories and low blood pressure medicines were also coming from China. -Reuters

"We are naive if we think the Communist Party will never use that power. Business leaders in Europe and America need to realise that the commercial decisions they make have strategic consequences for the security of their nation," Bauer continued. "Businesses need to be prepared for a wartime scenario and adjust their production and distribution lines accordingly. Because while it may be the military who wins battles, it's the economies that win wars."

Astoundingly, the dangerous prospect of Western boots on the ground is actually being mulled even as Russia has showcased the destruction force and long reach of its new hypersonic medium-range missile arsenal.

In the hopefully unlikely scenario that NATO leaders pull the trigger on this, it would probably be before Trump takes office. He has vowed to rapidly wind down the nearly three-year conflict and achieve peace. This has hawks up in arms, worried that this will force Ukraine to cede territory, particularly in the east and south.

Paul Craig Roberts: Trump vs Neocons - Ukraine and Israel

Guest post by Leo Hohmann

Russia launches a hypersonic ballistic missile attack on Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a 7-minute speech Thursday and explained that Russia used a new medium-range missile with a hypersonic payload in its strike on Ukraine. It was essentially a test that worked perfectly.

As part of what Putin called a “combat test,” the hypersonic missile, dubbed Hazel, successfully struck a military-industrial facility in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the Russian president added.

The strike was a response to Ukrainian attacks on military facilities located on internationally recognized Russian territory, the president stated. Kiev’s forces launched the strikes on Tuesday and Thursday, using US-made ATACMS and HIMARS systems as well as British-made Storm Shadow missiles, he said.

The Storm Shadow attacks led to at least one Russian death and multiple injuries, Putin said. He said it is becoming a global war.

You can watch Putin’s entire 7-minute speech here.

On Thursday, Russian officials also threatened to attack a new U.S. ballistic missile base in Poland with what a Kremlin spokeswoman called “advanced weapons.” The base just opened on November 13.

“Given the nature and level of threats posed by such Western military facilities, the missile defense base in Poland has long been added to the list of priority targets for potential destruction, which, if necessary, can be executed with a wide range of advanced weapons,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, according to Reuters on Thursday.

Moscow reserves the right to strike the military facilities of countries that allow their weapons to be used against Russian territory, President Vladimir Putin has said.

The head of state gave a public address on Thursday, promising a decisive response to any aggression.

“We will determine the targets during further tests of our newest missile systems based on the threats to the security of the Russian Federation,” Putin stated.

The president continued: “We believe that we have the right to use our weapons against the military facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against our facilities.”

According to Putin, the United States has ravaged the international security system, raising the risk of a “global conflict.”

So far the White House has been mum on these developments and the U.S. media has only lightly reported them.

The reason for the quiet response from Washington appears to me to be an intentional effort to keep Americans uninformed about this war which is now on an escalation ladder that is getting close to the point of no return, if it hasn’t already reached that point. When it hits that point, nuclear war is inevitable and nobody will be able to stop it, not even Donald Trump.

When Putin finally does respond to Washington’s very intentional and reckless provocations, after the NATO countries have crossed every clearly marked red line drawn by Putin, the Western media will characterize him as the aggressor who needs to be confronted militarily.

Because most Americans are ignorant of what’s been going on leading up to Putin’s inevitable response, they will buy the lies about Putin being another Hitler who must be stopped at all cost.

The U.S. and U.K. are known throughout modern history for weaving these kinds of deceptive war-making narratives. They provoke their enemies into an attack while manipulating the media messaging that is allowed to get through to everyday Americans and Brits.

It worked in World War I when the Brits used this strategy, and it’s been perfected over the years. The years of British conniving aimed at deliberately provoking Germany into starting World War I has been documented in the excellent book, Hidden History: The Secret Origins of the First World War, by Gerry Docherty and Jim Macgregor. This book is a must-read if you intend to understand what’s going on today with Russia and Ukraine.

Sometimes, the provoked response from America’s enemies isn’t even real. Like the Gulf of Tonkin incident that triggered the U.S. involvement in Vietnam in August 1964. The alleged attack by the North Vietnamese never occurred.

The U.S. Naval Institute writes this about the Gulf of Tonkin incident.

“Questions about the Gulf of Tonkin incidents have persisted for more than 40 years. But once-classified documents and tapes released in the past several years, combined with previously uncovered facts, make clear that high government officials distorted facts and deceived the American public about events that led to full U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War.”

It happened again in 2003, when U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell stood before the United Nations and told a completely fabricated story about Iraq having weapons of mass destruction. Another lie that Americans, including American Christians, swallowed whole.

The truth about these false narratives eventually comes out, but only years later when nobody cares or is paying attention.

So now we find ourselves at a very dangerous point, once again, in our history when corrupt leaders are seeking to deceive us into supporting another war. Only this time they have the utter audacity to target their provocations against a rival member of the nuclear club, the most heavily armed nuclear nation on Earth, Russia. Only an insane demoniac would push such a reckless policy.

A cyber attack or something big is likely on the near horizon, a Black Swan event that will be blamed on Russia or China or both, and that will launch full-scale World War III.

Yes, we are ruled by people who are that evil.

