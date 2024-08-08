If it’s “insulting or abusive.”

Paul Joseph Watson

7th August 2024

UK authorities have warned people that merely retweeting information about the riots could lead to criminal charges.

Yes, really.

Stephen Parkinson, the Director of Public Prosecutions, told Sky News that people do not even need to personally post the content themselves to be deemed to be committing an offence.

Parkinson said social media users could be guilty of “incitement to racial hatred” if they post “insulting or abusive” content that is “likely to stir up racial hatred.”

“So if you retweet that, then you’re republishing that and then potentially you’re committing that offence,” he added, noting that dedicated police officers are “scouring social media” looking for such material.

“People might think they’re not doing anything harmful, they are, and the consequences will be visited upon them,” Parkinson warned.

Sky News clarified that “sharing online material of riots could be an offence.”

The public official also asserted separately that individuals who publish protest/riot locations, such as those outside immigration law firms, could be hit with terrorism charges.

“The fact that it’s organised groups that might be motivated by ideological reasons, the fact that they’re promoting potentially very serious offences – that’s the sort of instance where we might want to consider terrorism charges,” said Parkinson.

He even previously suggested that social media influencers who are currently located abroad like Tommy Robinson could be extradited and hit with terrorism charges in the UK on nebulous charges of inciting the riots.

As we highlighted earlier, numerous prominent people in the UK are now calling on the government to mimic Communist China by banning Twitter (X) altogether in the country to stop civil unrest.

Cambridge professor Sander van der Linden said the government could “geo-restrict access to a platform if the situation got so bad” and Twitter could also be “banned from the app store for violating policies.”

Keir Starmer proudly proclaimed the implementation of a “standing army” of riot police to deal with what he has called right-wing thugs, although the Prime Minister has failed to condemn similar violent attacks and riots by Muslim mobs.

An Interesting Exclusion

UK MET Police Commissioner Mark Rowley states people who criticise police can be guilty of crimes of “incitement” or “hatred” under terrorism laws.

This comes after announcements the UK wishes to extradite international influencers for criminal charges for comments online.

The UK government is now seeking to extradite influencers abroad who they consider to be “fanning flames” in the UK so they can be charged with whatever trumped up crimes they wish.

They set a precedent with Assange. Now we have this.

The director of public prosecutions, Stephen Parkinson, announced that extradition could be sought for social media influencers fueling violent disorder in the UK from abroad. Over 100 of the 400 arrested related to a week of disturbances have been charged. Investigations continue into right-wing influencers like Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, currently in Cyprus.

The director of public prosecutions, Stephen Parkinson, announced that extradition could be sought for social media influencers fueling violent disorder in the UK from abroad.



Over 100 of the 400 arrested related to a week of disturbances have been charged.



Investigations continue into right-wing influencers like Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, currently in Cyprus.



Parkinson assured that severe criminal charges, including potential terrorism charges, will be pursued.



The riots started after the fatal stabbing of three girls in Southport and have resulted in numerous charges of violent disorder and potential rioting.

A conflict has emerged between UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Elon Musk over anti-immigration riots. Starmer condemned Musk's comments about an inevitable civil war, emphasizing the violence as criminal. The riots were triggered by a mass stabbing in Southport.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13709389/who-riots-britain-far-right-influencers-thugs-streets.html

Nigel Farage warns Britain is in 'PERILOUS' times URGING a fix to TWO-TIER policing perception

🚨 LIVE: Police To ARREST Online Right Wingers Over UK Riots

🚨 LIVE: Police Begin Arresting Islamist Rioters In UK

What the mainstream is saying

But this is inconvenient

ENGLAND: Are you ready to accept that the idea that the "far right" would be marching down the streets of English cities tonight was a massive government psyop that "anti-fascists" & assorted armed "Defence Leagues" fell for big time

Breaking: Muslims chanting "Allah Akbar" in Sheffield chase the South Yorkshire Police who run away.

The Irish are rising.

Robin Monotti is saying:

I'm not sharing riot videos from Sheffield to not get arrested by Starmer's Reich but I am seeing videos of people looking like Gladio-B operatives of military age roaming the streets with had held weapons such as knives & machetes etc.

Hegelian dialectic in process:

The mass importation of people of differing cultures is designed to disrupt society. That's what its purpose is.

The next step was to implement propaganda and laws forbidding any criticism of this policy. Hate speech laws, calls for "tolerance" and other such mealy mouthed but purposely designed legislature and propaganda exist to incite citizens as they see their culture and homeland turned upside down.

Now we are at the stage where provocateurs fuel the rising sentiment with the express purpose of creating chaos. Pitting one side against the other. Ants in a jar being shaken. The ants...you, never stop to question who is shaking the jar and why.

The next step and we're moving there quickly is the implementation of a police state. The citizens tired, fearful and confused will beg for someone to do something. Call in the military they'll beg.

And this is where full blown surveillance will come. Everyone should be tracked and traced (Yes the covid scam was test running the system..didn't you know?) facial recognition, curfews/lockdowns (stay within 15 min of your home...yes the 15 min city...oh how convenient).

You're being led folks. You're the rats and the pied piper is playing his flute.

Remember. Countries controlled by globalists have a function for the politicians. That function is to implement unpopular policies that are dictated to them by the private sector (Deep state). It is a fascist setup designed to mask the perpetrators. In this fashion the politicians can take the blame for the disastrous policies implemented (in this instance unchecked immigration) and importantly they can be replaced with yet another set of automated mannequin stooges when the populace become disillusioned with them as they inevitably will. This is known and planned for.

At each phase the citizens are given hope because the incoming puppets tell them the right stories in order to appease them, but as soon as they're in power the politicians inevitably renege on the promises and continue implementing the required disastrous policies.

Ask yourself why this is. Is it because they are simply liars or for some unknown reason can't manage to implement the policies promised during election cycle? No it's because they never did and never will work for the people. They answer to corporate interests and always have. This allows for the power brokers to remain in charge while being unaccountable.

This structure has been in place for a long time. It is what we today call "Democracy". Since the policy changes are now rapid and accelerating (The Great Reset) the rate of change for people is too dramatic and the awakening by citizens has become a problem. Now conflict is the result.

The reason the globalists are accelerating the rate of change is due to the impending debt collapse. They are running out of time (remember the repo crisis of late 2019??) It is why they need to enforce a police state ahead of reneging on all pensions, social security and all obligations made under the "socialist democracies" of the west. Anyone with fifth grade math and a functioning brain knows that it can't and won't last. Their aim is to have this control grid well in place in order to self detonate the system and not only retain control but control/steal absolutely everything (you'll own nothing and be happy). We are now in the collapse of this system.

The reason you're seeing international conflict is for multiple reason. Firstly it aids in distracting a populace from the crimes committed by your own leaders (how many "leaders" or officials have gone to prison for the Covid scam crimes committed and millions murdered with the poison and millions more now "suddenly" getting turbo cancer, and a host of other "mysterious ailments?). Secondly power abhors a vacuum and human beings are by nature attracted to power and repelled by being governed by others.

The global south largely now understands the push to a one world globalist technocratic system. The varying structures of control (IMF debt, military bases, trade agreements, threats, assassinations, coups etc) that have kept them in check to the Western bankers and technocratic Deep state are now fragmenting much in the same way the Roman empire lost control of its proxies and outer perimeters, and in this power vacuum new alliances are forming and being challenged.

Keep in mind the world of geopolitics, finance and power is messy and made up of multiple vying and varying interests. It should not be thought of as "good guys" and "bad guys". That is Hollywood programming which is not only useless as a framework but completely at odds with reality.

This is a time to understand long term cycles, history, capital flows as much of the western indebted world is about to go through an incredibly painful period of time. Some countries and people may manage to repel this but the pressures are intense and people are fast asleep bamboozled by mindless self gratification, short term thinking and their bodies and minds are definitely not calloused to dealing with hard times.

The positive side is that in such times we have the opportunity for small independent city states to develop. This is more easily achieved in jurisdictions which don't have to go through a debt collapse, may have already done so and where their own fourth turning is decades out. It is what happens in chaos.

Provocateurs in the crowd

Are you sure you can tell the difference between "far right" protesters & the police? Take a good look, what do you see?

Southport HERO 'dismayed' with Starmer 'IGNORING' immigration as 'the root cause' of disorder

In 2030 for making a Facebook comment that the UK government didn’t like

When the Chief of police (Weat Midlands) starts with “Salam Alaikum” and uses the term “far-right”, you know the British are in deep trouble. Two Tier policing exists in the UK.

But should we be surprised.

This is from the 2020 BLM riots

Police Officer takes a knee outside Downing Street at Black Lives Matter march in London

Thought crime