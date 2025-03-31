Military commanders face calls for preemptive strike on Chagos Island base before Trump uses it to attack Iran

Iranian armed forces have called for a preemptive strike on the Diego Garcia military base before America uses it to target the Islamic Republic.

A senior Iranian official said military commanders have been asked to target the joint UK-US base, which sits on Britain’s Chagos Islands, in an attempt to deter Donald Trump from striking Iran.

The official in Tehran told The Telegraph: “Top commanders are being urged to launch preemptive strikes on the island and its base if Trump’s threats have become more serious.”

He added: “Discussions about the island have intensified since the Americans deployed bombers there.”

At least three B-2 Spirit jets arrived at the strategic US-UK outpost last week, according to satellite imagery.

Dubbed the “ghosts of the sky”, the B-2 bombers are capable of slipping past the most advanced air defences and delivering deadly payloads.

Diego Garcia is the main island in the Chagos Archipelago – the British-owned Indian Ocean territory which Sir Keir Starmer wants to return to Mauritius.

The future of the military base is a key point of contention in the deal to give up the islands.

As part of Sir Keir’s proposed deal, Diego Garcia would be leased back to the UK at a reported annual cost of £90 million per year, so the US can continue its military operations there.

One Iranian regime supporter said the island should have been targeted long before the US deployed bombers.

He said: “I find it very unlikely that the country’s top defence commanders, since the 1990s, have not considered a missile attack – either ballistic or cruise – on Chagos. And if they weren’t, they’d definitely be very stupid.”

The base supports B-1 Lancer, B-2 Spirit, and B-52 Stratofortress bombers, so it is significant for operations across Africa, Asia, and Oceania. Some 4,000 military personnel and contractors – the majority of whom are American – are also housed at the base.

The Iranian state media outlet said that the B-2 Spirit bomber would likely use Diego Garcia as a launching point for any potential attack on Iranian underground facilities.

The Iranian official said: “Some are suggesting that missiles be fired towards the island, not with the intent to hit anything, but to fall into the water to send a clear message to the Americans that we are serious.”

Tensions between Iran and America have significantly escalated since Mr Trump returned to the White House.

Last month, Mr Trump renewed his “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran, which included continuing his efforts to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons by reducing its oil exports to zero.

But he has also expressed interest in quickly negotiating a “verified nuclear peace agreement” with the country.

Iran is seeking ways to revive the 2015 nuclear deal that Mr Trump withdrew from in 2018, while the US is pushing for complete disarmament.

While flying on Air Force One, he told reporters: “We’ll see if we can get something done. And if not, it’s going to be a bad situation.”

He added: “I would prefer a deal to the other alternative which I think everybody in this plane knows what that is, and that’s never going to be pretty.”

Mr Trump sent a letter to Iran’s supreme leader earlier this month, to urge Iran to negotiate and warn that military intervention would be “terrible”.

Masoud Pezeshkian, the Iranian president, said on Sunday that the Islamic Republic rejected direct negotiations with the United States over its rapidly advancing nuclear programme.

In response, the US State Department said: “President Trump has been clear: the United States cannot allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.”

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, responded to Mr Trump’s threats on Monday.

He said: “The enmity from the US and Israel has always been there. They threaten to attack us, which we don’t think is very probable, but if they commit any mischief, they will surely receive a strong reciprocal blow.”

Mr Khamenei is also under pressure from hardliners to lift a ban on building nuclear bombs.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) air force commander also threatened to target 50,000 American troops in the region.

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said: “The Americans have at least 10 bases in the region, around Iran, with more than 50,000 troops – this means they are sitting in a glass house.

“Someone sitting in a glass house does not throw stones at others.”

The IRGC deputy commander also warned that “there is very great capability to harm the US at sea.”

The Iranian official who spoke with The Telegraph said: “The response to Trump’s threats should be action, not words - every base in the region is within range of our missiles.

“The missiles are locked and loaded, ready to target any area from which Iran could be threatened, whether from Diego Garcia or Bahrain.”

He added: “Commanders have been instructed to ensure that all missile launchers are prepared and that nuclear sites are well protected. They are bracing for an all-out war, with everything in place for when Trump attacks.”

Iran also revealed a new underground “missile city” in a video last week that showed a facility housing ballistic missiles.

Here is background on the shameful colonial history of Chagos Island

Stealing A Nation - Chagos Islanders (John Pilger Documentary) FULL FILM - Highest Resolution (2004)

Watch the full 2004 documentary film by John Pilger, about the extraordinary story of the secret expulsion of the entire population of the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean, by successive British governments, so that the principal island, Diego Garcia, could be handed to the United States as a major military base.

It is from this base that American aircraft have attacked Iraq and Afghanistan. “This is a shocking, almost incredible story.

A government calling itself civilised tricked and expelled its most vulnerable citizens so that it could give their homeland to a foreign power…ministers and their officials then mounted a campaign of deception all the way up to the prime minister.” John Pilger 10/06/04: "ITV"

-- John Pilger’s new documentary is an extraordinary film about the plight of people of the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean - secretly and brutally expelled from their homeland by British governments in the late 1960s and early 1970s, to make way for an American military base.

The base, on the main island of Diego Garcia, was a launch pad for the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq.

A remarkable dossier of evidence has been put together by Pilger and producer Chris Martin, all from official files, charting one of the most shocking conspiracies of modern times, which continues today.

Diego Garcia is America’s biggest military base in the world, outside the US. There are more than 4,000 troops, two bomber runways, thirty warships and a satellite spy station.

The Pentagon calls it an “indispensable platform” for policing the world. Before the Americans came, more than 2,000 people lived on the islands, many with roots back to the late 18th century. There were thriving villages, a school, a hospital, a church, a railway and an undisturbed way of life. The islands were, and still are, a British crown colony.

In the 1960s, the government of Harold Wilson struck a secret deal with the United States to hand over Diego Garcia. The Americans demanded that the islands be “swept” and “sanitised”.

Unknown to Parliament and to the US Congress, the British government plotted with Washington to expel the entire population – in secrecy and in breach of the United Nations Charter.

At first, they starved them of essential supplies; then rumours spread that the islands would be bombed; then the people watched their pets gassed to death before they were herded on to boats and dumped in the slums of Mauritius.

Rita, now in her 70s, lost her husband and three of her children following their deportation: “I am a British citizen and they threw us out of our homeland in the name of the Queen.” Lizette, in her 70s, says: “My children died from sadness. When we were forced out, she died, the youngest fell ill and the doctor said to me, ‘I can’t treat sadness’. What they did to us was no different from the treatment of the slaves.” Charlesia says: “What hurts most is that we were never told what they were doing with our islands. If it had been built for poor people to work, fine. But it’s a base for bombers – and the bombs that fell on Iraq came from our paradise.”

John Pilger and producer Christopher Martin have acquired hundreds of astonishing official documents which, in the words of officials and ministers, reveal how the conspiracy was hatched, then covered up.

“The documents show clearly that the conspiracy to expel the population rested on a big lie,” says John Pilger. “This claimed that the population were itinerant workers, when the government knew this was a population that went back generations. Most had never left the islands. “One Foreign Office document is headed, ‘Maintaining the fiction’. Another says, ‘We propose to certify these people, more or less fraudulently, as belonging somewhere else.’ We have secret memos that propose how the government should lie to the world. I have never read anything like them.”

Pilger also reveals how the scandal continues today.