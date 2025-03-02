Keir Stalin

British PM Keir Starmer signals possible military action against Russia if backed by the U.S.

“The UK is prepared to commit boots on the ground and planes in the air… but this effort requires strong U.S. support.”

Update(1645ET): Is the UK trying to pull Trump into starting WW3? During Sunday's security summit of European leaders to find an alternate peace plan to Washington's, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a "coalition of the willing" to step up efforts in support of Kiev.

Starmer said he hopes this coalition will gain support and leadership from the Trump White House. "We are at a crossroads in history today," Starmer said after the summit of 18 leaders - which included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Starmer unveiled a four point agreed-to 'peace plan' (..though not agreed to by the US):

to keep military aid flowing into Ukraine, and to keep increasing the economic pressure on Russia

that any lasting peace must ensure Ukraine's sovereignty and security and Ukraine must be present at any peace talks

in the event of a peace deal, to boost Ukraine's defensive capabilities to deter any future invasion

to develop a "coalition of the willing" to defend a deal in Ukraine and to guarantee peace afterwards

But one crucial line in his remarks detailing the plan caught many people's attention - the expressed willingness to put Western/NATO boots on the ground in Ukraine: "The UK are prepared to back this with boots on the ground and planes in the air," Starmer said. He also announced a £1.6bn missile deal for Ukraine, saying this "support for Ukraine is unwavering."

Holy shit…



UK PM Starmer proposes a new plan for Ukraine and wants Europe to up their economic spending and says “the UK are prepared to back this with boots on the ground and planes in the air”.



It’s about to become clear to the world that NATO are the ones pushing for WW3. pic.twitter.com/jjQsmXXbi2 — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) March 2, 2025

His rationale was that "We have to learn from the mistakes of the past, we cannot accept a weak deal... which Russia can breach with ease, instead any deal must be backed by strength."

He further in the wake of the disastrous Trump-Zelensky meeting said Europe will have to do the "heavy lifting" - and that's when he said it would be backed by boots on the ground:

The PM said his coalition "will intensify planning now, with real urgency" and reiterated that the "UK is prepared to back this with boots on the ground and planes in the air". He said: "Together with others, Europe must do the heavy-lifting but to support peace in our continent and to succeed, this effort must have strong US backing. We're working with the US on this point." Speaking to journalists after the summit, the PM said he did "not accept that the US is an unreliable ally", and that the discussions formed a plan that would see the US as allies.

Of course, being this antagonistic to Russia - at the very moment the US is trying to forge ahead on peace - is in reality a scenario that eventually forces Trump's hand to react. It also appears a deliberate effort by Europe to keep the US on a hawkish path, and to sabotage US-Russia talks in the process.

The plan is for the UK to send soldiers to Ukraine, set them up to be shot by Russians or in a false flag attack, and then claim Article 5 of the NATO treaty requires the United States to send soldiers to bail them out. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 2, 2025

Talking boots on the ground in the name of 'peace' is certainly anything but a recipe for peace.

The leaders signing onto this escalation "peace" plan...

European leaders hold emergency meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky in London:



🇬🇧 Starmer

🇺🇦 Zelensky

🇫🇷 Macron

🇩🇪 Scholz

🇮🇹 Meloni

🇵🇱 Tusk

🇨🇦 Trudeau

🇪🇸 Sánchez

🇩🇰 Frederiksen

🇳🇴 Støre

🇫🇮 Stubb

🇸🇪 Kristersson

🇳🇱 Schoof

🇨🇿 Fiala

🇷🇴 Bolojan

🇹🇷 Fidan

🇪🇺 VdL

🇪🇺 Costa pic.twitter.com/EEDXe8k6By — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 2, 2025

Meanwhile, Trump posted in his Truth Social account a quote from Gartner analyst Michael McCune, according to whom Zelensky now has "no choice but to back down and accept Trump's terms" suggesting that Trump clearly is content with the outcome of the Friday debacle in the White House (emphasis ours).

Now, Zelenskyy will have no choice but to back down and accept Trump's terms. But here's the genius part—Trump is actually protecting Ukraine without dragging the U.S. into war. By negotiating a mineral deal, Trump ensures that Americans will be involved in Ukraine's mining industry. This prevents Russia from launching an invasion, because attacking Ukraine would mean endangering American lives—something that would force the U.S. to respond. Trump played both sides like a master chess player. In the end, Zelenskyy will have no choice but to concede, because without U.S. support, Ukraine cannot win a prolonged war against Russia. And once U.S. companies have mining operations in Ukraine, Putin will be unable to attack without triggering massive international consequences. Don't underestimate Donald Trump. In this game of chess, he's 10 moves ahead of everyone.

Are Europe's virtue-signaling (war-mongering) leaders unable to grasp completely that this is all part of Trump's art of the deal to bring an end to the war.

* * *

After essentially being kicked out of the White House on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky went to London where British Prime Minister Keir Starmer immediately offered a warm embrace: 'we stand with you' - was the message after the major public clash with President Trump and Vice President Vance in the Oval Office.

"You have full backing from the United Kingdom and we stand with you with Ukraine for as long as it may take," Starmer, who was also just at the White House on Thursday, said in a presser with Zelensky on Saturday.

"And I hope you’ve heard some of that cheering in the street, that is the people of the United Kingdom coming out to demonstrate how much they support you, how much they support Ukraine, and our absolute determination to stand with unwavering determination," the UK leader added.

Zelensky is also meeting with the UK's King Charles on Sunday. CNN and other are presenting this moment as a consolation of sorts after the "nightmare Trump meeting".

Currently, European leaders are meeting at Lancaster house, hosted by the UK's Starmer, reportedly to work with Ukraine on a peace plan.

The leaders in attendance include NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Starmer said Sunday before the meeting that Kiev and Europe will work together toward a plan to "stop the fighting" with Russia before presenting it to the White House.

The British PM told BBC: "We have agreed that the UK, along with France and possibly one or two others, will work with Ukraine on a plan to stop the fighting. Then we will discuss that plan with the US."

The fact that these European leaders are now talking about urgently drawing up an official new peace plan is without doubt due to the pressure of the Trump presidency as well as the controversial mineral deal and Zelensky's apparent rejection of it.

While these leaders may still not actually be interested in peace, given many of them have urgently called for the West to keep transferring weapons to Ukraine's military, they are at least making a show of it as an alternative approach to Washington.

This older interview clip of Zelensky is making the rounds again after Friday's fireworks at the White House...

🚨🚨 Zelensky: "If the US stops giving us money, we will demand at least $250 billion from Europe"



The Beggar strikes again! pic.twitter.com/rsXRWoDVgJ — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) February 18, 2025

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has bluntly acknowledged that the Western allies appear weaker and more divided than ever at this point, per FT:

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has warned that fractures in the traditional transatlantic alliance will “leave us all weaker”, while suggesting that the UK and Italy can together “play an important role in bridge-building”.



“We are all committed to the goal that we all want to achieve — which is a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” Meloni told Starmer at the start of a bilateral meeting before the summit. “It is very very important that we avoid the risk that the west divides.”

The Kremlin will meanwhile likely bypass engaging these European leaders altogether, in preference of continuing to deal with Trump on the cause of achieving ceasefire in Ukraine.

Zelensky damaged himself severely in the eyes of the public. Just a fact. https://t.co/g7wd9WzJh9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2025

Russian leadership also understands that Europe will ultimately fall in line based on whatever Washington finally achieves on the peace negotiations front, as has been the historic pattern, and given the US shoulders the bulk of defense funds and hardware for NATO. The US has continued to pursue bilateral talks with Moscow, yet without European or Ukrainian representatives in the room.

Zelensky trying to provoke WW3?

Canada’s Chrystia Freeland talks about nuclear alliance against the US

"The US is turning predator, and so what Canada needs to do is work closely with our democratic allies, our military allies. I would start with our Nordic partners, specifically Denmark who is also being threatened, and our NATO European allies. I would be sure that France and Britian were there who possess NUCLEAR WEAPONS and I will be working urgently with these partners to build a closer security relationship that guarantees our security in a time when United States can be a threat."

She is talking about a nuclear alliance against America

Polish PM Donald Tusk: “500 million Europeans are asking 300 million Americans to defend them against 140 million Russians.”

UKRAINE: Estonian PM Kaja Kallas has openly stated that the EU will escalate its support for the war in Ukraine until Russia is defeated.