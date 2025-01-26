Share this postSeemorerocks British media blames Southport stabbings on Trump and MuskCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreBritish media blames Southport stabbings on Trump and MuskRobin WestenraJan 26, 2025Share this postSeemorerocks British media blames Southport stabbings on Trump and MuskCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareFrom Konstantin KisinBreaking News: Southport Stabbings Are the Knife's FaultShare this postSeemorerocks British media blames Southport stabbings on Trump and MuskCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare