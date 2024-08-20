August 19, 2024

The British journalist revealed on X his treatment by the authorities after being arrested under Section 12 of the U.K.’s Terrorism Act.

Richie Medhurst on his X feed announcing details of his arrest.

I was arrested at Heathrow Airport under the Terrorism Act, Sec 12 because of my reporting. 6 police officers were waiting for me at the entrance of the aircraft. I was held for almost 24 hours and questioned. I believe I'm the first journalist to be arrested under this… pic.twitter.com/pbf6q5dXIf — Richard Medhurst (@richimedhurst) August 19, 2024

The arrest on Aug. 15, came eight days after the F.B.I. raided the home of journalist and CN columnist Scott Ritter in the United States.

Section 12 of the British Terrorism Act criminalizes holding certain opinions or beliefs. It reads:

“12 Support.

(1) A person commits an offence if—

(a) he invites support for a proscribed organisation, and

(b) the support is not, or is not restricted to, the provision of money or other property (within the meaning of section 15).

[F1(1A) A person commits an offence if the person—

(a) expresses an opinion or belief that is supportive of a proscribed organisation, and

(b ) in doing so is reckless as to whether a person to whom the expression is directed will be encouraged to support a proscribed organisation.]”

This is a recent example of his journalism