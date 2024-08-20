They're Really Doing It

🔥 The UK Activates 'Operation Early Dawn' (& NEW Terror Law)

Ministers today activated 'Operation Early Dawn' as they triggered emergency measures to avoid prison overcrowding as more rioters are sentenced.

The long-standing plan, described as a 'one in, one out' policy, has been implemented in the North of England in the wake of the recent widespread disorder across towns and cities.

It allows defendants to be held in police cells and not summoned to magistrates' court until a space in prison is available….

Operation Early Dawn has been activated amid a flurry of court cases involving people involved in the recent riots, many of whom have been handed prison sentences

The government is "managing the risk" to public safety with its emergency measures to prevent prisons from overcrowding, Sir Keir Starmer said.

Speaking during a trip to Belfast, the prime minister blamed the "terrible inheritance" from the Conservative government and the recent far-right riots on his need to activate Operation Early Dawn.

The long-standing contingency mechanism delays defendants being summoned to a magistrates' court until a prison space becomes available, should they be remanded into custody.

It was previously used by the Conservative government and allows defendants to be kept in police cells when prisons reach full capacity.

Extreme misogyny will be treated as extremism for the first time to combat the radicalisation of young men online, according to reports.

Government plans will look to tackle violence against women and girls in the same way as Islamist and far-Right extremism, amid fears that current Home Office guidance is too narrow.

The upcoming change is part of a review ordered by the Home Secretary Yvette Cooper in Britain's counter-extremism strategy to address gaps in the Government's stance.

It comes after warnings that misogynistic influencers such as Andrew Tate are radicalising teenage boys online….

This report does not explain BY WHOM.

As if by magic….

The figures come after a previous survey revealed more than a third of all women travelling by rail would be assaulted during their commute.

Violent attacks against women on Britain's railways have increased by more than 50% since 2021, according to new data.

The number of crimes against women and girls rose from 7,561 in 2021 to 11,357 in 2023, according to figures from the British Transport Police Authority's 2024 annual report.

The amount of sexual offences jumped 10% over the same period, while sexual harassment reports doubled, the data first reported by The Times also revealed.

It comes after a separate British Transport Police (BTP) survey released last year showed more than a third of all women travelling by rail would be assaulted during their commute.

MISOGYNY BRANDED "TERRORISM", AS LABOUR KILLS FREE SPEECH & TURNS UK INTO POLICE STATE

Journalist arrested at Heathrow on “terrorist”charges

I was arrested at Heathrow Airport under the Terrorism Act, Sec 12 because of my reporting.

6 police officers were waiting for me at the entrance of the aircraft.

I was held for almost 24 hours and questioned.

I believe I'm the first journalist to be arrested under this provision of the Terrorism Act.

I feel that this is a political persecution and hampers my ability to work as a journalist.

Visitors to a Church of England cathedral will be invited to use their mobile phones to learn about how its monuments are linked to slavery.

Gloucester Cathedral will place QR codes around the building, which can be scanned to provide explanations of how the people memorialised are linked to slavery.

It comes after the CofE announced it was establishing a £1billion fund to recognise that it once profited from the slave trade.

Police have said no offence was committed when Chris Packham urged Barclays customers to set themselves on fire in a speech last weekend. Meanwhile, a man who chanted "Who the f*** is Allah?" has been jailed for 18 months.

Watch: Muslim men complain about life in Britain where women have too much freedom.

They say they are extremely offended by the behavior of women who do not obey the modesty rules of Islam.

These 3 men are shocked that women dare to "show themselves in public" and even allow themselves to laugh and show joy and happiness in front of men.