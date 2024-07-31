Rioting and attacks on police have begun in the United Kingdom town of Southport a day after three children were fatally stabbed by a man from a migrant background while they were attending a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. Footage of violence targeting police was published on X (formerly Twitter) by UK political pundit Darren Grimes, claiming that rioters had set a police van on fire after attacking the vehicle.

Anti-grooming gang activist Tommy Robinson posted several clips of the rioters, saying, “People have had enough. Who can blame them?”

The violence comes just a day after three young girls aged six, seven, and nine were brutally stabbed to death while attending a dance class, with a further nine wounded.

A 17-year-old male, the son of two migrants from Rwanda and born in Cardiff, was later arrested by police and remains in custody. Officials have yet to give a motive for the attack but have so far not claimed that the killings were related to terrorism.

Anger could already be seen on the streets of Southport prior to the riots on Tuesday, as British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was heckled by locals as he tried to lay flowers at the site of the killings. “How many more children, Prime Minister?” one local shouted, while others told Prime Minister Starmer he was not welcome, with one even calling him a “scumbag.”

The fresh riots come just over a week after similar violence broke out in the Harehills area of Leeds after local police took several children away from a Roma-Gypsy family.

Falling for the plot. Scenes in Southport near a mosque in the wake of the child murders. They are pawns in a game they don't understand and this is what they need to know: I have been warning for so long that the plan was to allow unchecked numbers of people from other cultures and religions into the West - mostly adult young men - and then instigate trigger events to create (un)civil war between them and the indigenous culture. We are now there in a classic divide and rule in which two 'sides' manipulated by the same force are brought into conflict to create chaos and mayhem to (1) justify fascist laws; (2) generate widespread fear and anger; and ( 3) have the 'sides' so focused on fighting each other that they don't see the strings attached to both held by the same hand. Both 'sides' are being played by a hidden hand via puppet governments with mass immigration that has transformed Western cities with the incoming cultures. This has been coldly calculated for decades and especially since the Blair era which set out to culturally change Britain in a way that was irreversible. The focus should be directed at those in political power and their masters in the shadows who have made this happen and go on doing so. Cultures from other lands need to respect the culture they enter and not, as some do, seek to usurp it and impose their own. If you go on doing that then (un)civil war is inevitable. Both 'sides' have been put in this situation by a Cult that hates them. Whether white or brown you are all just human trash to the Cult. We have to find common ground and realise that we are being played off against each for an agenda that involves the fascist control of all of us. Both sides need to realise there is a common foe and find common cause in responding to that. If we don't, we have seen nothing yet.

"There's more evidence to suggest Islam is a mental health issue than a religion of peace"

