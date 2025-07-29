EXCLUSIVE! Brigitte Macron's Lawyer Has A Dark Past. Dan Bongino Speaks Out.

Translated from the French

The President of the Republic and his "charming wife" filed defamation proceedings in the US on July 23, 2025, against the valiant Candace Owens, in an attempt to secure her conviction.

In this complaint, the Trogneux-Maqueron spouses are submitting the decision handed down by the Caen Court of Appeal on June 28, 2023, despite having been informed by registered letter received on May 9, 2025, that this decision constitutes forgery, use of forgery, and fraud by judgment, and that a complaint has been filed; this is extremely serious.

Natacha Rey will soon issue a direct summons against Brigitte Trogneux, Marquis Maqueron, Jean-Michel Trogneux, lawyer Jean Ennochi, and Judge Delphine Chauchis, for fraud by organized gang in connection with judgment.

Brigitte Trogneux, Marquis Maqueron, faces 10 years in prison and a fine of €1,000,000.

The complaint in the US against Candace Owens contains several lies and frauds (I);extremely serious facts that cost 25 years in prison in the USA (II);the procedure is led by Dupont de Moretti (III)

Lies and Fraud

In US courts, lying and attempting to obtain a conviction by using false information, false evidence, or lying is punished very severely, especially since the parties are required to take an oath before speaking or answering questions. However, in their complaint filed in the USA on July 23, 2025, Mr. Emmanuel Maqueron and Ms. Brigitte Trogneux épousailles Maqueron seriously lied and exposed legal untruths on two occasions, with the aim of fraudulently obtaining the conviction of Candace Owens:

1) The Trogneux Maqueron spouses cited in their complaint the judgment of the Caen Court of Appeal of June 28, 2023, which found Natacha Rey guilty of defamation in the context of forgery, use of forgery, and fraud by judgment, because Natacha Rey was found guilty of defamation, based on seven statements she never made, either in private or in public. Ms. Brigitte Trogneux épousailles Macron and her husband, the brave Emmanuel, were informed of this situation by registered letter received on May 9, 2025; see the letter below. The Trogneux Macron spouses are therefore using the decision of the Caen Court of Appeal in the US proceedings to smear Natacha Rey, even though they were fully informed that this decision constitutes forgery, the use of forgery and fraud by judgment.

The Risk of a 25-Year Prison Sentence

In the US courts:

The parties are required to take an oath before speaking;

before answering questions, and those who violate the oath they have taken;

are subject to criminal prosecution and risk up to 25 years in prison depending on the severity of the lies and procedural fraud.

However, the complaint filed in the US by Ms. Brigitte Trogneux espousailles Maqueron and Mr. Emmanuel Macron contains several references that characterize procedural fraud.

These procedural frauds, which taint the complaint filed in the US against Candace Owens, constitute elements that risk sending Ms. Brigitte Trogneux espousailles Maqueron to prison.

More in the next episodes.

III A case supervised by Dupont de Moretti

Dupont de Moretti publicly announced on Saturday, July 26, 2025, that he is the one supervising the lawyers in the United States and therefore, Dupont de Moretti will have to answer for this matter if necessary.