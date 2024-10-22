BRICS SUMMIT OPENS IN KAZAN, RUSSIA: Global American Empire in panic mode
The Global South flocks to Kazan while Russia becomes the fourth largest economy
Even the lamestream media has to admit Putin ain’t “isolated”
What 2 years of western sanctions can do
UN Secretary-General, Guterres attends BRICS
See exactly how isolated Russia is.
Pepe Escobar: How BRICS Can Dethrone Western Financial System
BRICS needs to convince governments and corporations around the world that it has a viable alternative to the US dollar and SWIFT, he told #NewRulesPodcast.
India and China have solved their border dispute
BRICS RISING - Pepe Escobar, Scott Ritter & Mark Sleboda
CN Live! previews the BRICS summit starting Tuesday in Kazan, Russia as Ukraine falters, the Mideast blows up and BRICS advances its alternate economic system. With Pepe Escobar, Scott Ritter and Mark Sleboda.