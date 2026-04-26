BREAKING:Incident at White House correspondents dinner
Mario Nawfal@MarioNawfal
🚨🇺🇸BREAKING: FOOTAGE AS TRUMP IS RUSHED FROM THE STAGE
Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal
🚨🇺🇸BREAKING: Loud sounds reported inside the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Trump and Melania removed by Secret Service. -Agents visibly alarmed during evacuation -Source of the sounds not yet confirmed -Event still ongoing as of this writing -Trump was set to deliver https://t.co/IYBS4BfLUv
12:43 AM · Apr 26, 2026 · 597K Views
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