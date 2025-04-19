See HERE

But they say nothing about this:

HOW THEY CREATED THE FAKE PANDEMIC

1. China released staged footage of people "dropping dead" in the streets: scenes never seen anywhere else in the world prior and after December 2019.

2. A PCR test was introduced that didn’t determine if someone was actually sick. Almost all results were false positives.

3. They pushed the lie of asymptomatic transmission to justify restrictions on healthy people and mass testing the whole world.

4. Tech companies and media outlets were mobilized to censor dissent and label truth as "misinformation."

5. Behavioral psychologists were used to craft fear-based messaging and manipulate public compliance.

6. To maintain the illusion of a deadly pandemic, they needed excess mortality data.

7. Since mild cold symptoms wouldn’t deliver that, they terrorized the global population to trigger a mass psychogenic illness.

8. Constant fearmongering led to chronically elevated cortisol levels, weakening immune systems, especially among the elderly.

9. Social isolation, medical neglect, and lockdowns caused the excess deaths they needed to support the narrative.

10. They suddenly claimed masks worked, something no serious authority had ever recommended before for respiratory pathogens, turning every face into a walking billboard for fear.

11. People were gaslit into staying home "until the vaccine was ready," giving authorities more time to expand control.

12. They injected billions with an experimental product, claiming it would prevent infection and transmission.

13. When that failed, they moved the goalposts: "If the unvaccinated don’t get the shot, your shot won’t work."

14. They invented new "variants" every few months to justify never-ending booster campaigns.

15. They fabricated a new condition, "long COVID," to cover up the mounting side effects of the injections.

16. Pharmaceutical giants made record profits, protected by government contracts and zero liability.

17. Those who spoke out were silenced, banned, investigated, or publicly discredited.

18. And once the narrative became too absurd to sustain, they abruptly declared the pandemic over, and pretended none of it had ever happened.