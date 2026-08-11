Iran replaced the secretary of its Supreme National Security Council last night — by decree of a Supreme Leader the world has not laid eyes on since the strike that killed his father in February. Every newsroom carried the decree. None of them could tell you who signed it.



Transition Protocol has been told by a source close to him that Mojtaba Khamenei has largely recovered, that the change at the top of Iran's security apparatus was his own decision, and that Iran's answer to Washington is being carried to Islamabad this week. We report that as what it is: single-source and unconfirmed. We are telling you who told us and what they are in a position to know, and you can weigh it.



In this briefing, Larry Johnson and Zulfiqar Ali cover why Western analysts are misreading the elevation of Mohsen Rezaei as the arrival of a hardliner; what Iran's updated ten points now demand, including four names that were not in the April version; why six strikes on shipping in eight days have drawn no American retaliation; what the emerging Oman arrangement means for transit permission, tolls and the currency they are paid in; why Saudi Arabia cannot win the exchange it is now in with Yemen; and why Japan's refineries — not the barrel count — are the hidden mechanism behind the global diesel and jet-fuel shortage.



Analysis by Larry Johnson, former CIA analyst and former Deputy Director of the US State Department's Office of Counterterrorism, with Zulfiqar Ali. Hosted by Transition Protocol.

A source close to Mojtaba Khamenei says he’s back in command — and Iran’s answer to Washington is already moving toward Islamabad.

Transition Protocol

Aug 11, 2026

Iran’s Supreme Leader has not appeared in public since February 28 — the day a strike killed his father, his wife, and his daughter. For five months, the world has run on his decrees without ever seeing his face. His own foreign minister admits he’s never personally met him. Analysts have openly questioned whether he’s alive.

Last night, one of his decrees replaced the head of Iran’s most sensitive security council — in the middle of a live negotiation with Washington.

Nobody covering this story can tell you who actually gave that order.

We can.

INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):

What our source says about Khamenei’s actual physical condition — and who’s really running the government right now

The real reason behind the Rezaei appointment — and why Western analysts have the story backwards

The delegation quietly heading to Islamabad this week, and what it’s actually there to deliver

Why Iran’s real counter-offer to Washington is smaller than what the wires are reporting — and the exact window it lands in

The six unanswered strikes in the Strait of Hormuz that reveal Washington has quietly run out of military options

How Saudi Arabia’s losing war with Yemen and Japan’s brewing debt crisis connect to all of it

The Islamabad delegation lands within days. By the time it’s public, this section will already be old news. Subscribe now to read it first.

Who Is Actually Giving The Orders In Tehran

Our source — close to Mojtaba Khamenei — tells us he has largely recovered from the wounds he suffered in the February 28 strike, and that he now has the energy and control to fully exercise the powers of his office. That recovery, our source says, is the real reason behind last night’s personnel change at the Supreme National Security Council: the removal of an advisor tied to former negotiator Ali Larijani, and his replacement with Mohsen Rezaei.

Verification note: this is a single-source claim. Public reporting confirms Khamenei’s absence from view but does not confirm his condition. We are reporting what we were told, not asserting it as fact.

Western coverage is already framing Rezaei’s appointment as a hardline shift. Our analysis disagrees — and the reasoning matters. Rezaei isn’t a random hardliner; he’s a former senior IRGC commander with a legal background, someone Khamenei may have crossed paths with as far back as the Iran-Iraq War, when Mojtaba joined the IRGC in 1987. This isn’t Tehran hardening. It’s a recovered leader bringing in someone he already trusts.

The Islamabad Signal

We’re told Pakistan has been instructed to prepare for a high-level Iranian delegation arriving this week. The official cover story: Pakistan’s August 14 Independence Day celebrations. The real purpose: delivering Iran’s response to the United States, and holding direct talks with Asim Munir and Shehbaz Sharif.

This isn’t coming out of nowhere. The groundwork traces back further than most coverage acknowledges — a Saudi-Pakistan bilateral security agreement signed last September, Pakistan hosting the negotiations behind June’s MOU in Switzerland, and a pattern of Pakistani, Egyptian, Turkish and Saudi foreign ministers meeting quietly in Cairo. Iran isn’t relying on Qatar as an intermediary anymore. It’s charting its own course, with Pakistan as the direct channel to Washington.

Iran’s Real Answer To Washington

Public reporting has framed Tehran’s Hormuz conditions as a maximalist list: end the naval blockade, withdraw U.S. forces, permanently end the war, pay compensation, lift sanctions, unfreeze assets. Trump has since piled on a compensation demand of his own, and Iran’s foreign minister has publicly said the two sides aren’t in formal talks.

Our sourcing says the private answer moving toward Islamabad tells a different story: not a maximalist demand, but something Tehran believes Washington has already signaled it can live with. There is one confirmed substantive change from Iran’s April ten-point proposal — a new, explicit demand that the West stop targeting Lebanon, Gaza, the West Bank, and Yemen. Everything else (lifting the blockade, lifting sanctions, unfreezing assets) was already on the table months ago.

Verification note: this is a forecast, not a confirmed report. We are naming the window — this week — so it can be checked. If it’s wrong, we’ll say so.

The Silent Military Calculus: Six Strikes, Zero Response

Iran has struck at least six non-compliant tankers in the Strait of Hormuz in the last eight days. Trump had previously vowed that any Iranian strike on shipping would trigger an immediate U.S. response — a bridge taken out, a power center hit, damage inside Iran itself.

None of that has happened.

Read against Trump’s own rhetoric visibly going quiet in recent days, the pattern points one direction: Washington has concluded that military options against Iran are no longer viable. Meanwhile, Iran has installed a permanent transit regime in the Strait — online permission paperwork, tolls collected largely in Chinese renminbi, split with Oman. This isn’t a wartime blockade anymore. It’s a new operating system for the world’s most important chokepoint, and it isn’t going away even if a deal is reached.

Layer onto that a U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve now being drawn down to levels that risk permanent structural damage to the storage caverns themselves — and Washington’s actual leverage looks a lot thinner than the headlines suggest.

The Wider Board: Saudi-Yemen, The Mecca Pact, and Japan’s Hidden Crisis

Saudi Arabia is losing a war it may not have realized it started. Yemen’s army is larger and better trained than Saudi Arabia’s, and while Riyadh holds an edge in air power, that edge means little against the Houthis’ ballistic missile stockpile. Saudi tankers have already been forced to abandon the southern route out of Yanbu entirely, rerouting north through the Suez Canal. The pattern points toward Saudi Arabia eventually being forced back to the table — the cost of continued refinery and infrastructure losses is becoming unsustainable.

This is the backdrop against which the new Mecca Joint Defence Agreement — signed by Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan, deliberately in Mecca rather than Riyadh — has to be read. The location wasn’t incidental; it was a message about scale and legitimacy. Turkey brings the army. Saudi Arabia brings the money. Pakistan brings nuclear weapons. But the pact’s real test has already happened and gone unanswered: continued Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia since last September have drawn no response from either Ankara or Islamabad — the strongest evidence yet that the pact was never actually about Yemen, or Iran.

Underneath all of it sits a global oil shock most coverage still isn’t explaining correctly. Nearly three months of cut-off Persian Gulf sour crude has hit Japan and South Korea hardest — not because of volume, but because their refineries are physically built for sour crude and can’t simply substitute American sweet crude instead. Combine that with Japan’s debt-to-GDP ratio approaching 250%, and you have a second-order crisis compounding U.S. dollar and Treasury pressure in ways almost nobody is connecting back to the Strait of Hormuz.

Key Takeaways

The bottom line: A recovered Khamenei reasserting direct control, a security appointment being misread by the mainstream, a delegation already moving toward Islamabad, and a private Iranian offer smaller than the public list — these are four pieces of one story, and taken together they point toward a genuine de-escalation window opening this week, not further escalation. What to watch: Whether the Islamabad delegation’s visit produces a confirmed Iranian response to Washington before the week is out. Whether Iran-Oman Hormuz talks formalize the toll-and-permission regime already in de facto operation. Whether Saudi Arabia signals any movement toward direct talks with the Houthis. Why it matters beyond the region: Every day the Strait stays constrained is another day of pressure on global diesel and jet fuel supply, on Japan’s financial stability, and on the U.S. dollar’s position — this isn’t a regional story anymore, it’s a global one.

Full sourcing breakdown and Friday’s follow-up — including a first-hand account from someone who was in the room when the Mecca Agreement was signed — coming to paid subscribers this week.



