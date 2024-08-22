Trump tells reporter, "They don't want me standing here. They don't want you standing here either," before quickly leaving in what seems to have been another threat to President Trump's life. I've said it many times before that July 13th wouldn't be the last attempt on Donald Trump's life. They are desperate.

BENSON, AZ — A man from Benson, Arizona being sought “as an investigative lead for threats to kill a presidential candidate" has been taken into custody without incident, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said it was "made aware of threatening statements made via social media by the subject Ronald Syvrud towards candidate Trump. As a result, additional information was developed confirming outstanding warrants for this subject, and a subsequent public release was issued."

Syrvud was wanted on several outstanding warrants stemming from DUI charges, felony hit and run, and failing to register as a sex offender, a release on the office’s Facebook page states.

CCSO says he was taken into custody without incident in Cochise County, but further details were not immediately available.