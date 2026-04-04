President Donald Trump on Saturday warned Iran that “time is running out” if it wants to reach a deal with the United States.

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!” he added.

Trump has demanded Iran fully abandon its nuclear weapons capabilities — including halting enrichment — while also curbing its missile program and regional activity in exchange for potential sanctions relief.

Saturday’s post comes as search and rescue operations are still underway for a missing F-15E crew member who was downed over Iran on Friday. Trump did not address the F-15E incident in his post.

IRAN REMINDS U.S.

Iran, however, has warned that it will attack the crucial infrastructure of its neighbors, including desalination plants that supply the region with drinking water, if Trump makes good on his threat to attack Iranian power plants if Iran does not open the Strait of Hormuz.

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-search-operations-missing-pilot-continue-israel-launches-new-strikes