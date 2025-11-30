Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
7h

Venezuela not only filled with oil and rare earth's but has a STRATEGIC location. No one in the Global south are fooled. They know the US Navy is doing war crimes and murder of civilians. This will be CIA assassination and shock n awe as I have not met anyone on the street yet who wants to go die in Venezuelan jungles. These "brown people" may also have the weapons and radar that make our "stealth" just another target now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture