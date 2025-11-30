Venezuela not only filled with oil and rare earth's but has a STRATEGIC location. No one in the Global south are fooled. They know the US Navy is doing war crimes and murder of civilians. This will be CIA assassination and shock n awe as I have not met anyone on the street yet who wants to go die in Venezuelan jungles. These "brown people" may also have the weapons and radar that make our "stealth" just another target now.
No posts
Ready for more?
Venezuela not only filled with oil and rare earth's but has a STRATEGIC location. No one in the Global south are fooled. They know the US Navy is doing war crimes and murder of civilians. This will be CIA assassination and shock n awe as I have not met anyone on the street yet who wants to go die in Venezuelan jungles. These "brown people" may also have the weapons and radar that make our "stealth" just another target now.