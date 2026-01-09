News / Politics

Thursday, 08 January 2026 4:14 PM

Photo shows a public transport vehicle set ablaze by rioters in Iran’s western city of Ilam on January 6, 2025. (Photo: IRNA)

Iranian security and judicial authorities have announced the dismantling of several armed terror cells and the arrest of foreign-linked operatives amid a wave of foreign-backed riots that have claimed the lives of several law enforcement officers.

The unrest has continued for several days, with rioters exploiting public concerns over rising living costs and currency depreciation to incite violence.

In the western city of Borujerd, Public Prosecutor Goodarz Amraei confirmed the arrest of several ringleaders for orchestrating riots and attacking religious sites and public property.

According to judicial reports, the suspects were non-local individuals with extensive criminal records who had entered the city specifically to incite violence.

The Lorestan Police Information Center announced that security forces had neutralized a four-member armed team in Borujerd.

The cell was reportedly preparing a false-flag killing operation aimed at blaming the state for civilian deaths to further destabilize the region. Firearms, ammunition, and specialized equipment for manufacturing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were seized from the group’s hideout.

In a separate development, four individuals were arrested in Qazvin for plotting sophisticated attacks on military and government installations.

On Monday, security officials in Tehran announced the arrest of a Mossad operative who was operating covertly among rioters.

According to officials, the suspect confessed to acting as a high-level liaison, receiving tactical instructions via social media platforms such as Instagram and Telegram from handlers based in Germany.

His mission included recruiting young people for street violence and documenting unrest for use by foreign propaganda outlets.

Iranian authorities have also moved to counter a coordinated digital warfare campaign fueled by disinformation.

In Tehran, 40 individuals were arrested for using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to create and circulate fabricated images and videos of unrest.

These deepfakes and recycled footage from previous years were used to create the illusion of widespread chaos.

Officials said the suspects were identified through technical and intelligence operations, and the misleading content was removed in coordination with judicial authorities.

Four policemen martyred

Meanwhile, at least four police officers were martyred in separate incidents across the country on Wednesday and Thursday.

In Malard, west of Tehran, Officer Shahin Dehghan was fatally stabbed while attempting to restore order during a riot.

In the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, Mahmoud Haghighat was assassinated when gunmen, later identified as members of the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group, opened fire on his vehicle.

In the southwest city of Lordegan, clashes escalated when rioters, some armed with military-grade hunting rifles, opened fire on police, killing two officers and wounding 30 others.

The bodies of the two officers identified as Staff Sergeant Hadi Azaraz and Staff Sergeant Moslem Mahdavi-Nasab were carried in a funeral procession on Thursday in the martyrs’ cemetery in the city of Shahr-e Kord before being transferred to their hometowns.

Authorities say the fatalities mark a violent escalation that goes beyond economic protest, describing the incidents as a calculated effort to destabilize the country through armed insurrection.