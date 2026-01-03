Seemorerocks

Sarah
Are they telling us that this rare disease, TAFRO, now increasing, is also called

thrombocytopenia?

It can be found on The Pfizer report that was released by a Texas court, after it was found that this information was to be held secret from the public for seventy five years.

page 37 of the 5.3.6 Cumulative Analysis of Post-authorization Adverse Event Reports. Page * on the Appendix.

Abstract contains 1921 different disease,s but this one took me a few goes to find.

Hide and seek at the most evil.

TAFRO syndrome was first described in 2010, standing for thrombocytopenia, anasarca, fever, reticulin fibrosis and organomegaly. Because the lymph node histopathology of TAFRO syndrome mimics idiopathic multicentric Castleman disease (iMCD), some researchers consider TAFRO syndrome to be a subtype of iMCD. However, the clinical features of TAFRO syndrome considerably differ from those of iMCD without TAFRO. The clinical features of patients with TAFRO syndrome with or without iMCD-histopathology are similar, and these patients require an accurate diagnosis and urgent treatment. Although a histological diagnosis, including a differential diagnosis, is important, lymph node involvement in patients with TAFRO syndrome is usually modest or sometimes absent. Furthermore, a bleeding tendency due to thrombocytopenia and severe anasarca hampers performing a biopsy. Nonetheless, patients with various other disorders may manifest TAFRO syndrome-like symptoms, making the differential diagnosis in borderline cases difficult. Therefore, the establishment of precise and specific biomarkers is important.

Lynn
These COVID JABS are turning people into aliens. Why are they still injecting themselves?

