There is a reason why you may never get to see any of this.
There is active censorship, not only in Israel but across the western world. Right now Israel is the country that dare not speak its name.
When I tried to get a transcript of an interview with Alistair Crooke with Mario Nawfal it came back with a rewrite that censored out the comments he made about Israel. It freely admitted this was a rewrite, not a transcript but it took another two atttempts to get what I wanted.
Israel is collapsing,
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