BREAKING: Second Strong Earthquake Hits LA, is a Big One Coming?? Robin WestenraNov 28, 2026415Share415Share
BREAKING: Second Strong Earthquake Hits LA, is a Big One Coming??
https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/breaking-second-strong-earthquake
ROBIN WESTENRA 2026.11.29 Sun
https://substack.com/@
PREP for SHTF
13:52 Stefan Burns embedded YouTube video earthquake seismic activity analysis and prediction as we stand on the shoulders of
Michael Janovic Dutchsinse most de platformed seismologist content provider on earth