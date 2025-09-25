Newsweek

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday, per a Public Telegram Board, that NATO and the European Union are waging war against Russia “using Ukraine as a proxy” and are “directly participating” in the conflict. Lavrov’s comments follow repeated Kremlin claims that Western military and financial support for Ukraine amounts to direct hostility toward Russia.

The announcement also comes amid repeated drone incursions into NATO allies’ air space. NATO warned Russia on Tuesday that it was prepared to defend “every inch of allied territory” after Estonia said that Russian fighter jets had violated its airspace last week. The incursion followed a similar incident in Poland earlier this month, where around 20 drones from Moscow entered Polish airspace. Just this week, Denmark reported multiple drone incidents at critical infrastructure points, as a Russian landing ship was discovered lurking off the Danish coast.

https://www.newsweek.com/russia-ukraine-war-nato-eu-kremlin-live-updates-10779156

The Ukrainian crisis was provoked by the West, which is now “directly participating” in it, Sergey Lavrov has said

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. © Sputnik/Sergey Guneev

The Ukrainian crisis was orchestrated by the West as a war on Russia, waged by Kiev, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

The top diplomat made the remarks on Thursday during a G20 ministerial meeting held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The refusal to follow the UN Charter, which is a manifestation of “neo-colonial ambitions,” prompts regional wars and raises global tension, Lavrov stated, invoking decades-long unresolved conflicts in Africa and elsewhere.

“Another clear example is the Western-provoked crisis in Ukraine, through which NATO and the European Union want to declare – have already declared – an actual war on my country and are directly participating in it,” the top diplomat added.

Moscow has consistently characterized the Ukraine conflict as a Western proxy war against Russia, in which Kiev’s forces are being used as “cannon fodder.” Russia has repeatedly condemned military aid to Kiev, accusing the West and the EU in particular of militarization and belligerent rhetoric.

READ MORE: NATO chief details bloc’s criteria for shooting down Russian jets

Russian officials have also argued that the West has been escalating tensions in the region for many years, disregarding Moscow’s longstanding concerns over NATO’s eastward expansion. They point to the military bloc’s growing cooperation with Ukraine, which accelerated after the 2014 Maidan coup in Kiev and the ensuing conflict in the then-Ukrainian Donbass.

Poland is preparing to amend its law on military deployments abroad to allow its forces to shoot down “hostile objects” launched by Russia, over Ukraine.

The law would include Russian drones and Russian missiles, over Ukraine without prior approval from NATO or the European Union. It is not known if the law would also cover Russian aircraft.

It seems to many people that the very moment Poland engages a Russian Missile which is “over Ukraine” then Poland becomes a “Party to the conflict,” thereby opening itself to being attacked by Russia.

Most knowledgeable observers think that NATO would have no obligation to adhere to Article 5, Collective Self Defense of the NATO Treaty, if Poland chooses to deliberately enter the conflict on its own. But while there may not be any “obligation” for NATO to honor Article 5, it is already long clear that NATO WANTS to go to war with Russia.

Perhaps this is why US Secretary off War, Pete Hegseth, is calling for an in-person meeting next week of ALL Generals and Admirals of ALL branches of the US Armed Forces? (Story Here)

Perhaps Hegseth KNOWS that Poland is going to do this, perhaps also KNOWS that Russia absolutely WILL strike Poland if Poland shoots down Russian aircraft over Ukraine, and finally KNOWS that will declare Article 5 Collective Self Defense against Russia????

That would mean immediately World War 3 and Russia stated early in the Ukraine conflict that if NATO declares Article 5 against Russia “it will be a war that no one will win.” i.e. a nuclear war.

UPDATE 3:1M EDT --

Russia’s ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov has warned that if NATO were shooting down Russian planes allegedly violating the airspace of the alliance’s member countries, that would mean war.

“There would be war. What else could there be?”

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/poland-to-amend-military-law-shoot-down-russian-missiles-in-ukrainehttps://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/poland-to-amend-military-law-shoot-down-russian-missiles-in-ukraine