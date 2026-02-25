It is not so often now that I post about the clotshots unless it is signiicant. ‘'

This is and it is research out of New Zealand

Photo Credit - © Canva Pro Content License

Help more Kiwis discover this!

Wednesday 4 February 2026

BREAKING RESEARCH: Breaking Research Decodes the Mystery of “The Rubbery White Clots”

A landmark trilogy of scientific studies, just published on the preprints.org server, has for the first time comprehensively characterised the anomalous intravascular casts (AICs) commonly reported by embalmers worldwide as strange, rubbery white clots.



The research, significantly funded by New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science (NZDSOS) and conducted by New Zealand-based researchers Drs Bruce Rapley and Matt Shelton, provides definitive analysis that these structures are a previously unrecognised and abnormal form of intravascular clotting.



Since 2021, global reports from embalmers and some clinicians have described the retrieval of long, elastic, white fibrous structures from blood vessels, distinct from ordinary post-mortem clots.



“NZDSOS has been at the forefront of raising concerns about these anomalous findings. This new three-part study using international labs on three continents describes their structure, elemental composition and protein makeup, concluding they represent a novel and persistent pathological entity”, said Dr Shelton.

Key Findings of the Trilogy:

1. Paper 1: Morphology & Histology – Established that AICs are not ordinary clots. They are elastic, lumen-conforming, branched structures that form under active blood flow (shown by partial “Lines of Zahn”), yet are strikingly devoid of intact red blood cells and platelets. Their rubber-like consistency and cohesive strength are incompatible with known pre- and post-mortem changes.

2. Paper 2: Elemental Analysis – Revealed the clots have a bizarre chemical fingerprint. They are depleted in sulphur (a key marker of protein) and enriched in phosphorus, a composition impossible for a normal, protein-dominant fibrin clot. This indicates a hybrid organic-inorganic matrix, not a simple blood clot.

3. Paper 3: Proteomic Analysis – Solved the protein puzzle. While the clots do contain fibrinogen, the building block of normal clots, the chains are in a very abnormal ratio (~1:7:3 for α:β:γ chains vs. the normal 1:1:1). Critically, they are almost completely lacking in plasminogen (the enzyme required to break down clots), explaining their stubborn persistence. The protein profile also shows signs of inflammatory and immune system involvement as well as red cell destruction.

Senior Researcher Dr Bruce Rapley states, “This is not just a big blood clot. This is a fundamentally different architecture. The profound deficiency in plasminogen is like building a structure impervious to future demolition – it’s designed to persist. The elemental data confirms it’s not just protein; it’s a hybrid material our bodies are forced to make but not equipped to clear.”

This holds a significant health implication. The researchers note that the formation of such persistent, obstructing material in blood vessels, particularly if in the microvasculature, will lead to chronic oxygen lack, organ damage, pain, exhaustion, and cascades of inflammatory pathology.

The study concludes that AICs “provide a mechanistically coherent explanation for persistent vascular obstruction, impaired tissue perfusion, inflammation, and a broad spectrum of acute and chronic organ dysfunction.”

A Call for Urgent Investigation:

The paper highlights the covid injections as a crucial research direction: “If spike protein were demonstrated to provoke anomalous intravascular casts, this would raise serious implications not only for covid pathophysiology but also for genetic platforms that induce sustained host manufacture of spike protein, making it imperative that this potential association be rigorously investigated.”

“This analysis puts substance to the observations our organisation has been highlighting for 4 years now,” said Dr Shelton. “These are not ‘normal’ clots. This work adds to the scientific basis for the persistent symptoms and deaths since the rollouts and strengthens our many calls to halt the covid injections pending further investigation.



We thank supporters for enabling this work and urge the global medical community to take these findings seriously. Already these results are enabling rapid strides in showing how these harmful structures were predictable from first principles.”

The scientific papers are available on the preprint server and at www.nzdsos.com for review:

Paper 1 (Morphology):

https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202601.1846/v1

Paper 2 (Elemental Analysis):

https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202601.2149/v1

Paper 3 (Proteomics):

https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202601.2319/v1

## ENDS ##



About NZDSOS: NZDSOS is an organisation advocating for ethical, open science and informed medical consent.



Media Contact: contact@nzdsos.com

MediaRelease-BreakingResearchDownload

This is discussed by Dr John Campbell

White clot science

White clot proof

Dr.Philip McMillan

The Clots That Shouldn’t Exist