"NATO, you are declaring war on Russia! We will respond" Putin warns west

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a stark warning today, saying "Long range weapons for Kiev will mean NATO nations have declared war against Russia."

From Television News in the country of India:

Putin's EXACT words:

"There is an attempt to substitute concepts. Because we are not talking about authorizing or prohibiting the Kiev regime from striking Russian territory. It already does so with the help of drones and other means.

But when it comes to the use of Western-made long-range precision weapons, that's a completely different story.

The fact is that, as I have already mentioned and any experts will confirm this (both in our country and in the West), the Ukrainian army is not capable of striking with modern long-range Western-made precision systems. It cannot do it. This is possible only with the use of intelligence from satellites, which Ukraine does not have - this is data only from satellites of either the European Union or the United States, in general, from NATO satellites. This is the first thing.

The second, and very important, maybe the key one, is that only NATO servicemen can make flight assignments to these missile systems. Ukrainian servicemen cannot do this.

And so this is not a question of allowing the Ukrainian regime to strike Russia with these weapons or not; it's about deciding that NATO countries are directly involved in a military conflict or not.

If this decision is made, it will mean nothing but direct participation of NATO countries, the United States, European countries in the war in Ukraine. This is their direct participation. And this, of course, significantly changes the very essence, the very nature of the conflict.

It will mean that NATO countries, the United States and European countries are at war with Russia. And if that is the case, then, bearing in mind the change in the very essence of this conflict, we will make appropriate decisions based on the threats that will be posed to us."

It is worth mentioning that years ago (2018), President Putin made it explicitly clear how fast things would take place, if Russia was attacked. His precise quote was:

"An aggressor should know that vengeance is inevitable, that he will be annihilated, and we would be the victims of the aggression. We will go to heaven as martyrs, and they will just drop dead. They will not even have time to repent for this," he said.

A source in a position to know what is taking place inside the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) -- which runs all U.S. Spy Satellites -- says the Russians are moving long range tactical Nuclear weapons into firing positions, and doing firing drills TWICE daily

When I got this news, I posted the brief initial coverage, then walked out the front door and went directly to the bank to get some cash. I don't have a lot, and I had to leave money in there for uncleared checks I've written, but I got a few bucks. Then I drove directly to the supermarket and got some things that I KNOW I need (Cleaning supplies, toilet paper, eggs, milk, bread,) but not much because my head was reeling from this news.

I told you, and told you, and told you this was coming. Some of you listened and prepared as best you could , which is ALWAYS better than doing nothing. Most of you didn't listen. Now, those who didn't listen, appear to be screwed. You brought it upon yourselves.

United States Intelligence now assesses the following as "likely:"

Russia will destroy Kiev and Lviv once Ukraine launches NATO missiles deep inside Russia.

China will invade Taiwan using the Ukraine war as cover.

Then, Iran will strike Israel.

North Korea will launch an offensive against South Korea at that time.

AND;

All these things will happen at once….

